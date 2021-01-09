Easier Google Map Integration for React projects.
There has been similar packages such as tomchentw/react-google-maps, google-map-react/google-map-react, fullstackreact/google-maps-react, so why bother writing a new library?
The aim is to make an easier-to-use Google Map library for React users,
empowered by
React's latest features (
React >= 16.8.0 is required) and
TypeScript.
yarn add @googlemap-react/core
# Or you can use
npm install --save @googlemap-react/core
import {
GoogleMapProvider,
HeatMap,
InfoWindow,
MapBox,
Marker,
OverlayView,
Polygon,
} from '@googlemap-react/core'
// In your component
return (
<GoogleMapProvider>
<MapBox
apiKey="YOUR_GOOGLE_MAP_API_KEY"
opts={{
center: {lat: 39, lng: 116},
zoom: 14,
}}
style={{
height: '100vh',
width: '100%',
}}
useDrawing
useGeometry
usePlaces
useVisualization
onCenterChanged={() => {
console.log('The center of the map has changed.')
}}
/>
<Marker
id="marker"
opts={{
draggable: true,
label: 'hello',
position: {lat: 39, lng: 116},
}}
/>
<InfoWindow
opts={{
content: 'This is an info window',
position: {lat: 39.01, lng: 115.99},
}}
visible
/>
<Polygon
id="polygon"
opts={{
path: [
{lat: 38.98, lng: 116.01},
{lat: 38.98, lng: 116.03},
{lat: 38.99, lng: 116.03},
],
strokeColor: 'cyan',
}}
/>
<HeatMap
opts={{
data: [
{lat: 38.982, lng: 116.037},
{lat: 38.982, lng: 116.035},
{lat: 38.985, lng: 116.047},
{lat: 38.985, lng: 116.045},
],
}}
/>
<OverlayView position={{lat: 39, lng: 116}}>
<h2>⚑ This is a custom overlay 🙌</h2>
</OverlayView>
</GoogleMapProvider>
)
For more detailed explanation, see the doc.
Instead of using the pre-designed components, you can also use the exported
hooks
useGoogleAPI,
useGoogleListeners in your own components.
First, you need to clone the repository and install the dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/googlemap-react/googlemap-react
cd googlemap-react
yarn install
To read the styleguide locally, simply run:
yarn styleguide
And you can then go to http://localhost:6060 to see the styleguide.
You can also run the example app. Before running it locally, you should copy the sample dotenv file, and fill in your Google Map API key to replace the placeholder.
cd examples/CRA
cp .env.sample .env
Then you can run the example project by
yarn start
This app combines Google Map API and Yelp API, helping users search nearby businesses.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Zihua Wu
💻 📖 💡 🚧
|
Mehdi Saffar
🤔
|
gilpanal
🐛
|
myleftshoe
🐛 🤔
|
Esimov Miras
💻 📖
|
Jessica Nguyen
🤔
|
Plamen Hristov
🤔
|
zhouyihu
🐛
|
Ivica Batinić
💻
|
moeka802
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!