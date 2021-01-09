Easier Google Map Integration for React projects.

Why a new package

There has been similar packages such as tomchentw/react-google-maps, google-map-react/google-map-react, fullstackreact/google-maps-react, so why bother writing a new library?

The aim is to make an easier-to-use Google Map library for React users, empowered by React 's latest features ( React >= 16.8.0 is required) and TypeScript .

What is different

Component position is free (generally)

Direct access to Google Map objects

More uniform API

Type safe

Example usage

Prerequisites

npm or yarn

yarn add @googlemap-react/core npm install --save @googlemap-react/core

a valid Google Map API key (to replace the place holder in the code snippet below)

import { GoogleMapProvider, HeatMap, InfoWindow, MapBox, Marker, OverlayView, Polygon, } from '@googlemap-react/core' return ( <GoogleMapProvider> <MapBox apiKey="YOUR_GOOGLE_MAP_API_KEY" opts={{ center: {lat: 39, lng: 116}, zoom: 14, }} style={{ height: '100vh', width: '100%', }} useDrawing useGeometry usePlaces useVisualization onCenterChanged={() => { console.log('The center of the map has changed.') }} /> <Marker id="marker" opts={{ draggable: true, label: 'hello', position: {lat: 39, lng: 116}, }} /> <InfoWindow opts={{ content: 'This is an info window', position: {lat: 39.01, lng: 115.99}, }} visible /> <Polygon id="polygon" opts={{ path: [ {lat: 38.98, lng: 116.01}, {lat: 38.98, lng: 116.03}, {lat: 38.99, lng: 116.03}, ], strokeColor: 'cyan', }} /> <HeatMap opts={{ data: [ {lat: 38.982, lng: 116.037}, {lat: 38.982, lng: 116.035}, {lat: 38.985, lng: 116.047}, {lat: 38.985, lng: 116.045}, ], }} /> <OverlayView position={{lat: 39, lng: 116}}> <h2>⚑ This is a custom overlay 🙌</h2> </OverlayView> </GoogleMapProvider> )

For more detailed explanation, see the doc.

Advanced usage

Instead of using the pre-designed components, you can also use the exported hooks useGoogleAPI , useGoogleListeners in your own components.

See the examples

First, you need to clone the repository and install the dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/googlemap-react/googlemap-react cd googlemap-react yarn install

Styleguide

To read the styleguide locally, simply run:

yarn styleguide

And you can then go to http://localhost:6060 to see the styleguide.

CRA (Create-React-App) example

You can also run the example app. Before running it locally, you should copy the sample dotenv file, and fill in your Google Map API key to replace the placeholder.

cd examples/CRA cp .env.sample .env

Then you can run the example project by

yarn start

Projects using this package

This app combines Google Map API and Yelp API, helping users search nearby businesses.

