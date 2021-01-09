openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@googlemap-react/core

by googlemap-react
0.1.14 (see all)

Easier Google Map Integration for React projects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

googlemap-react

All Contributors

npm package License: MIT codecov codebeat badge

Join the community on Spectrum

Easier Google Map Integration for React projects.

READ THE DOC

Why a new package

There has been similar packages such as tomchentw/react-google-maps, google-map-react/google-map-react, fullstackreact/google-maps-react, so why bother writing a new library?

The aim is to make an easier-to-use Google Map library for React users, empowered by React's latest features (React >= 16.8.0 is required) and TypeScript.

What is different

  • Component position is free (generally)
  • Direct access to Google Map objects
  • More uniform API
  • Type safe

Example usage

Prerequisites

  • npm or yarn
yarn add @googlemap-react/core
# Or you can use
npm install --save @googlemap-react/core
  • a valid Google Map API key (to replace the place holder in the code snippet below)
import {
  GoogleMapProvider,
  HeatMap,
  InfoWindow,
  MapBox,
  Marker,
  OverlayView,
  Polygon,
} from '@googlemap-react/core'

// In your component
return (
  <GoogleMapProvider>
    <MapBox
      apiKey="YOUR_GOOGLE_MAP_API_KEY"
      opts={{
        center: {lat: 39, lng: 116},
        zoom: 14,
      }}
      style={{
        height: '100vh',
        width: '100%',
      }}
      useDrawing
      useGeometry
      usePlaces
      useVisualization
      onCenterChanged={() => {
        console.log('The center of the map has changed.')
      }}
    />
    <Marker
      id="marker"
      opts={{
        draggable: true,
        label: 'hello',
        position: {lat: 39, lng: 116},
      }}
    />
    <InfoWindow
      opts={{
        content: 'This is an info window',
        position: {lat: 39.01, lng: 115.99},
      }}
      visible
    />
    <Polygon
      id="polygon"
      opts={{
        path: [
          {lat: 38.98, lng: 116.01},
          {lat: 38.98, lng: 116.03},
          {lat: 38.99, lng: 116.03},
        ],
        strokeColor: 'cyan',
      }}
    />
    <HeatMap
      opts={{
        data: [
          {lat: 38.982, lng: 116.037},
          {lat: 38.982, lng: 116.035},
          {lat: 38.985, lng: 116.047},
          {lat: 38.985, lng: 116.045},
        ],
      }}
    />
    <OverlayView position={{lat: 39, lng: 116}}>
      <h2>⚑ This is a custom overlay 🙌</h2>
    </OverlayView>
  </GoogleMapProvider>
)

For more detailed explanation, see the doc.

Advanced usage

Instead of using the pre-designed components, you can also use the exported hooks useGoogleAPI, useGoogleListeners in your own components.

See the examples

First, you need to clone the repository and install the dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/googlemap-react/googlemap-react
cd googlemap-react
yarn install

Styleguide

To read the styleguide locally, simply run:

yarn styleguide

And you can then go to http://localhost:6060 to see the styleguide.

CRA (Create-React-App) example

You can also run the example app. Before running it locally, you should copy the sample dotenv file, and fill in your Google Map API key to replace the placeholder.

cd examples/CRA
cp .env.sample .env

Then you can run the example project by

yarn start

Projects using this package

Boycott github|site

This app combines Google Map API and Yelp API, helping users search nearby businesses.

Screenshot

Stargazers over time

Stargazers over time

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Zihua Wu
💻 📖 💡 🚧
Mehdi Saffar
🤔
gilpanal
🐛
myleftshoe
🐛 🤔
Esimov Miras
💻 📖
Jessica Nguyen
🤔
Plamen Hristov
🤔

zhouyihu
🐛
Ivica Batinić
💻
moeka802
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial