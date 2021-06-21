openbase logo
@google/markerwithlabel

by googlemaps
1.2.12 (see all)

Utility libraries for Google Maps JavaScript API v3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status codecov GitHub contributors TypeScript Apache-2.0

Google Maps JavaScript API v3 Utilities

Note: All packages are have been moved to individual repositories and placed in the @googlemaps NPM scope!

Description

In this project you can find a utility packages developed for the Google Maps JavaScript API V3.

Documentation

Documentation for the utility packages below can be found at https://googlemaps.github.io/v3-utility-library/.

Archive

The following packages have never been officially published and are not maintained. Please open an issue to prioritize their inclusion.

  • ArcGIS Server Link
  • CanvasLayer
  • ExtOverviewMapControl
  • Geolocation Marker
  • InfoBox
  • InfoBubble
  • KeyDragZoom
  • MapLabel
  • RichMarker
  • RouteBoxer
  • StyledMarker

Other Resources

Support

These libraries are community supported. We're comfortable enough with the stability and features of the libraries that we want you to build real production applications on it.

If you find a bug, or have a feature suggestion, please log an issue. If you'd like to contribute, please read How to Contribute.

