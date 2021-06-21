Google Maps JavaScript API v3 Utilities

Note: All packages are have been moved to individual repositories and placed in the @googlemaps NPM scope!

@googlemaps/jest-mocks Jest mocks for Google Maps in TypeScript Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-jest-mocks.

@googlemaps/loader - Dynamic loader for Google Maps script using Promise or callback patterns. Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-api-loader and published to @googlemaps/js-api-loader.

@googlemaps/ogc - WMS Layers and more(tbd) Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-ogc.

@google/markerclusterer - Cluster nearby markers. Please use @googlemaps/markerclustererplus and visit https://github.com/googlemaps/js-markerclustererplus.

@google/markerclustererplus - Extended version of @google/markerclusterer. Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-markerclustererplus and published to @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.

@googlemaps/markermanager - Show and hide markers based on zoom and bounds to improve performance Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-markermanager.

@google/markerwithlabel - Markers with labels and matching events Moved to https://github.com/googlemaps/js-markerwithlabela published to @googlemaps/markerwithlabel.

Description

In this project you can find a utility packages developed for the Google Maps JavaScript API V3.

Documentation

Documentation for the utility packages below can be found at https://googlemaps.github.io/v3-utility-library/.

Archive

The following packages have never been officially published and are not maintained. Please open an issue to prioritize their inclusion.

ArcGIS Server Link

CanvasLayer

ExtOverviewMapControl

Geolocation Marker

InfoBox

InfoBubble

KeyDragZoom

MapLabel

RichMarker

RouteBoxer

StyledMarker

Other Resources

Support

These libraries are community supported. We're comfortable enough with the stability and features of the libraries that we want you to build real production applications on it.

If you find a bug, or have a feature suggestion, please log an issue. If you'd like to contribute, please read How to Contribute.