@google/events

by googleapis
5.4.0 (see all)

CloudEvent Types for Node.js

Readme

Google CloudEvents – Node.js npm version github ci

This repository contains types for CloudEvents issued by Google, enabling you to have autocompletion in JavaScript or TypeScript projects.

Note: This repo is auto-generated from schemas in https://github.com/googleapis/google-cloudevents

Prerequisites

  • Node 10+

Install

Install the library from npm:

npm i @google/events

Features

This library is meant to provide types for Node projects accepting CloudEvent data, typically sent through a HTTP request's POST body.

For every event type, this library contains:

  • Exports a JavaScript function to[DataType].
  • Exports a TypeScript type interface DataType.

This provides autocompletion and inline IDE documentation for event types.

Example Usage

Require or import the module. Here is an example JS and TS file:

JS

const {toLogEntryData} = require('@google/events/cloud/audit/v1/LogEntryData');

const data = {
  // ...
};

const jsExample = toLogEntryData(data);
console.log(jsExample);

TS

import {LogEntryData} from '@google/events/cloud/audit/v1/LogEntryData';

const data = {
  // ...
};

const tsExample: LogEntryData = data;
console.log(tsExample);

Reference

The reference.md file has detailed examples for how to use every event data type.

