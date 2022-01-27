Google CloudEvents – Node.js

This repository contains types for CloudEvents issued by Google, enabling you to have autocompletion in JavaScript or TypeScript projects.

Note: This repo is auto-generated from schemas in https://github.com/googleapis/google-cloudevents

Prerequisites

Node 10+

Install

Install the library from npm :

npm i @google/events

Features

This library is meant to provide types for Node projects accepting CloudEvent data, typically sent through a HTTP request's POST body.

For every event type, this library contains:

Exports a JavaScript function to[DataType] .

. Exports a TypeScript type interface DataType .

This provides autocompletion and inline IDE documentation for event types.

Example Usage

Require or import the module. Here is an example JS and TS file:

JS

const {toLogEntryData} = require ( '@google/events/cloud/audit/v1/LogEntryData' ); const data = { }; const jsExample = toLogEntryData(data); console .log(jsExample);

TS

import {LogEntryData} from '@google/events/cloud/audit/v1/LogEntryData' ; const data = { }; const tsExample: LogEntryData = data; console .log(tsExample);

