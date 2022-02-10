<model-viewer> project
This is the main Github repository for the
<model-viewer> web component and
all of its related projects.
Getting started? Check out the
<model-viewer> project!
The repository is organized into sub-directories containing the various projects. Check out the README.md files for specific projects to get more details:
👩🚀
<model-viewer> • The
<model-viewer> web component (probably what you are looking for)
🌐 modelviewer.dev • The source for the
<model-viewer> documentation website
🖼 render-fidelity-tools • Tools for testing how well
<model-viewer> renders models
🎨 shared-assets • 3D models, environment maps and other assets shared across many sub-projects
When developing across all the projects in this repository, first install git, Node.js and npm.
Then, perform the following steps to get set up for development:
git clone --depth=1 git@github.com:google/model-viewer.git
cd model-viewer
npm install
npm run bootstrap
Note: depth=1 keeps you from downloading our ~3Gb of history, which is dominated by all the versions of our golden render fidelity images.
The following global commands are available:
|Command
|Description
npm run bootstrap
|Bootstraps the project for development and cross-links sub-projects
npm run build
|Runs the build step for all sub-projects
npm run serve
|Runs a web server and opens a new browser tab pointed to the local copy of modelviewer.dev (don't forget to build!)
npm run test
|Runs tests in all sub-projects that have them
npm run clean
|Removes built artifacts from all sub-projects
You should now be ready to work on any of the
<model-viewer> projects!
Due to dependency issues on Windows 10 we recommend running
<model-viewer> setup from a WSL2 environment.
And installing Node.js & npm via NVM