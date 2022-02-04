openbase logo
@google-cloud/vision

by googleapis
2.4.0 (see all)

Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.4K

GitHub Stars

452

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Machine Vision, Node.js Google API, Node.js Google Cloud API, Node.js Computer Vision

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Vision API: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Google Cloud Vision API client for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Google Cloud Vision API API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/vision

Using the client library

async function quickstart() {
  // Imports the Google Cloud client library
  const vision = require('@google-cloud/vision');

  // Creates a client
  const client = new vision.ImageAnnotatorClient();

  // Performs label detection on the image file
  const [result] = await client.labelDetection('./resources/wakeupcat.jpg');
  const labels = result.labelAnnotations;
  console.log('Labels:');
  labels.forEach(label => console.log(label.description));
}
quickstart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Async-batch-annotate-imagessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Batch-annotate-files-gcssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Batch-annotate-filessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detectsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect.v1p1beta1source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect.v1p3beta1source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Face Detectionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Cloud Vision Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Cloud Vision Custom API Endpointsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Text Detectionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Cloud Vision Face Detectionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Vision API Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/vision@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

