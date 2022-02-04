openbase logo
@google-cloud/video-intelligence

by googleapis
3.4.1

Node.js client for Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Search and discover your media content.

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Google Cloud Video Intelligence API client for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Google Cloud Video Intelligence API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/video-intelligence

Using the client library

// Imports the Google Cloud Video Intelligence library
const videoIntelligence = require('@google-cloud/video-intelligence');

// Creates a client
const client = new videoIntelligence.VideoIntelligenceServiceClient();

// The GCS uri of the video to analyze
const gcsUri = 'gs://cloud-samples-data/video/cat.mp4';

// Construct request
const request = {
  inputUri: gcsUri,
  features: ['LABEL_DETECTION'],
};

// Execute request
const [operation] = await client.annotateVideo(request);

console.log(
  'Waiting for operation to complete... (this may take a few minutes)'
);

const [operationResult] = await operation.promise();

// Gets annotations for video
const annotations = operationResult.annotationResults[0];

// Gets labels for video from its annotations
const labels = annotations.segmentLabelAnnotations;
labels.forEach(label => {
  console.log(`Label ${label.entity.description} occurs at:`);
  label.segments.forEach(segment => {
    segment = segment.segment;
    console.log(
      `\tStart: ${segment.startTimeOffset.seconds}` +
        `.${(segment.startTimeOffset.nanos / 1e6).toFixed(0)}s`
    );
    console.log(
      `\tEnd: ${segment.endTimeOffset.seconds}.` +
        `${(segment.endTimeOffset.nanos / 1e6).toFixed(0)}s`
    );
  });
});

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Analyze-face-detection-gcssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-face-detectionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-person-detection-gcssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-person-detectionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-annotation-to-storagesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-automl-classificationsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-automl-object-trackingsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-labelssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-objectsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-safe-searchsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze-streaming-shot-changesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyzesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Analyze.v1p2beta1source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect_logosource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect_logo_gcssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Video Intelligence Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/video-intelligence@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

