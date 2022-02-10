openbase logo
@google-cloud/speech

by googleapis
4.9.0

Node.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.

23.1K

623

5d ago

70

7

Apache-2.0

Not Found

No?

Node.js Google API, Node.js Google Cloud API, Node.js Speech-to-Text

5.0/52
rushabhjs

2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Cloud Speech: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Cloud Speech Client Library for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable the Cloud Speech API.
  3. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/speech

Using the client library

// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const speech = require('@google-cloud/speech');

// Creates a client
const client = new speech.SpeechClient();

async function quickstart() {
  // The path to the remote LINEAR16 file
  const gcsUri = 'gs://cloud-samples-data/speech/brooklyn_bridge.raw';

  // The audio file's encoding, sample rate in hertz, and BCP-47 language code
  const audio = {
    uri: gcsUri,
  };
  const config = {
    encoding: 'LINEAR16',
    sampleRateHertz: 16000,
    languageCode: 'en-US',
  };
  const request = {
    audio: audio,
    config: config,
  };

  // Detects speech in the audio file
  const [response] = await client.recognize(request);
  const transcription = response.results
    .map(result => result.alternatives[0].transcript)
    .join('\n');
  console.log(`Transcription: ${transcription}`);
}
quickstart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Microphone streamsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Beta Featuressource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Export-to-storage.v1p1beta1source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Infinite Streamingsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Model Adaptationsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Multi Regionsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Profanity Filtersource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Recognizesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Recognize speech with metadatasource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Transcribe Context Classessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Cloud Speech Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/speech@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rushabhjs19 Ratings10 Reviews
8 days ago
Great Documentation

Have used it for one of my project provide us great support of ML with the highly skilled AI control for Artificial inteligence with delibratly provide high performance and lower the run time as this was a great help would suggest you to use it as it comes withh 300 credits so try it

0
BangViet Nam1 Rating0 Reviews
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

