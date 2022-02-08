Secrets client for Node.js
Table of contents:
npm install @google-cloud/secret-manager
// Import the Secret Manager client and instantiate it:
const {SecretManagerServiceClient} = require('@google-cloud/secret-manager');
const client = new SecretManagerServiceClient();
/**
* TODO(developer): Uncomment these variables before running the sample.
*/
// parent = 'projects/my-project', // Project for which to manage secrets.
// secretId = 'foo', // Secret ID.
// payload = 'hello world!' // String source data.
async function createAndAccessSecret() {
// Create the secret with automation replication.
const [secret] = await client.createSecret({
parent: parent,
secret: {
name: secretId,
replication: {
automatic: {},
},
},
secretId,
});
console.info(`Created secret ${secret.name}`);
// Add a version with a payload onto the secret.
const [version] = await client.addSecretVersion({
parent: secret.name,
payload: {
data: Buffer.from(payload, 'utf8'),
},
});
console.info(`Added secret version ${version.name}`);
// Access the secret.
const [accessResponse] = await client.accessSecretVersion({
name: version.name,
});
const responsePayload = accessResponse.payload.data.toString('utf8');
console.info(`Payload: ${responsePayload}`);
}
createAndAccessSecret();
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Secret Manager Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/secret-manager@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
