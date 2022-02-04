openbase logo
@google-cloud/rcloadenv

by googleapis
2.1.1 (see all)

Tool for loading config values from Google Cloud RuntimeConfig API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Runtime Config: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Node.js implementation of rcloadenv. Wraps execution of a given command and loads variables from the Google Cloud Runtime Config API into that process.

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/rcloadenv

Using the client library

// import the npm module
const rcloadenv = require('@google-cloud/rcloadenv');

async function quickstart() {
  // Just load raw variables from the Runtime Config service:
  const vars = await rcloadenv.getVariables('my-config');
  console.log(`${vars.length} variables found!`);
  vars.forEach(console.log);

  // Load the variables and apply them to the current environment
  await rcloadenv.getAndApply('my-config');
  console.log(process.env.fruit);

  // Load the variables and mix them into a provided object
  const newEnv = Object.assign({}, process.env);
  const env = await rcloadenv.getAndApply('my-config', newEnv);
  console.log(env.veggie);
}
quickstart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Runtime Config Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/rcloadenv@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be in preview. This means it is still a work-in-progress and under active development. Any release is subject to backwards-incompatible changes at any time.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

