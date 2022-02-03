A simple utility for promisifying functions and classes.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
npm install @google-cloud/promisify
const {promisify} = require('@google-cloud/promisify');
/**
* This is a very basic example function that accepts a callback.
*/
function someCallbackFunction(name, callback) {
if (!name) {
callback(new Error('Name is required!'));
} else {
callback(null, `Well hello there, ${name}!`);
}
}
// let's promisify it!
const somePromiseFunction = promisify(someCallbackFunction);
async function quickstart() {
// now we can just `await` the function to use it like a promisified method
const [result] = await somePromiseFunction('nodestronaut');
console.log(result);
}
quickstart();
It's unlikely you will need to install this package directly, as it will be
installed as a dependency when you install other
@google-cloud packages.
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/promisify@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE