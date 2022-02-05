Adds support for Cloud Profiler to Node.js applications
npm install @google-cloud/profiler
Your application will need to be using Node.js 10.4.1 or greater or Node.js
The profiler will not be enabled when using earlier versions of 10 because versions of Node.js 10 prior to 10.4.1 are impacted by this issue, which can cause garbage collection to take several minutes when heap profiling is enabled.
@google-cloud/profiler depends on the
pprof module, a module with a native
component that is used to collect profiles with v8's CPU and Heap profilers.
You may need to install additional dependencies to build the
pprof module.
* For Linux: `pprof` has prebuilt binaries available for Linux and Alpine
Linux for Node 10 and 12. No additional dependencies are required.
* For other environments: when using `@google-cloud/profiler` on environments
that `pprof` does not have prebuilt binaries for, the module
[`node-gyp`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-gyp) will be used to
build binaries. See `node-gyp`'s
[documentation](https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp#installation)
for information on dependencies required to build binaries with `node-gyp`.
You will need a project in the [Google Developers Console][cloud-console]. Your application can run anywhere, but the profiler data is associated with a particular project.
You will need to enable the Cloud Profiler API for your project.
Install
@google-cloud/profiler with
npm or add
to your
package.json.
```sh
# Install through npm while saving to the local 'package.json'
npm install --save @google-cloud/profiler
```
Include and start the profiler at the beginning of your application:
require('@google-cloud/profiler').start().catch((err) => {
console.log(`Failed to start profiler: ${err}`);
});
Some environments require a configuration to be passed to the
start()
function. For more details on this, see instructions for running
outside of Google Cloud Platform, on
App Engine flexible environment,
on Google Compute Engine,
and on Google Container Engine.
If you are running your application locally, or on a machine where you are using the [Google Cloud SDK][gcloud-sdk], make sure to log in with the application default credentials:
```sh
gcloud beta auth application-default login
```
Alternatively, you can set `GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS`. For more
details on this, see [Running elsewhere](#running-elsewhere)
See the default configuration for a list of possible configuration options. These options can be passed to the agent through the object argument to the start command shown below:
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({disableTime: true});
Alternatively, you can provide the configuration through a config file. This
can be useful if you want to load our module using
--require on the command
line (which requires and starts the agent) instead of editing your main script.
The
GCLOUD_PROFILER_CONFIG environment variable should point to your
configuration file.
export GCLOUD_PROFILER_CONFIG=./path/to/your/profiler/configuration.js
The profiler writes log statements to the console log for diagnostic purposes.
By default, the log level is set to warn. You can adjust this by setting
logLevel in the config. Setting
logLevel to 0 will disable logging,
1 sets log level to error, 2 sets it to warn (default), 3 sets it to info,
and 4 sets it to debug.
So, for example, to start the profiler with the log level at debug, you would do this:
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({logLevel: 4});
By default, the profiler collects both heap profiles, which show memory allocations, and time profiles, which capture how much wall-clock time is spent in different locations of the code. Using the configuration, it is possible to disable the collection of either type of profile.
To disable time profile collection, set
disableTime to true:
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({disableTime: true});
To disable heap profile collection, set
disableHeap to true:
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({disableHeap: true});
There are three different services that can host Node.js applications within
Google Cloud Platform: Google App Engine flexible environment, Google Compute
Engine, and Google Container Engine. After installing
@google-cloud/profiler
in your project and ensuring that the environment you are using uses a
supported version of Node.js, follow the service-specific instructions to
enable the profiler.
To enable the profiling agent for a Node.js program running in the App Engine flexible environment, import the agent at the top of your application’s main script or entry point by including the following code snippet:
require('@google-cloud/profiler').start();
You can specify which version of Node.js you're using by adding a snippet like
the following to your
package.json:
"engines": {
"node": ">=10.4.1"
}
The above snippet will ensure that you're using 10.4.1 or greater.
Deploy your application to App Engine Flexible environment as usual.
To enable the profiling agent for a Node.js program running in the Google Compute Engine environment, import the agent at the top of your application’s main script or entry point by including the following code snippet:
require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0'
}
});
To enable the profiling agent for a Node.js program running in the Google Container Engine environment, import the agent at the top of your application’s main script or entry point by including the following code snippet:
require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0'
}
});
On Istio, the GCP Metadata server may not be available for a few seconds after your application has started. When this occurs, the profiling agent may fail to start because it cannot initialize required fields. One can retry when starting the profiler with the following snippet.
const profiler = require('@google-cloud/profiler');
async function startProfiler() {
for (let i = 0; i < 3; i++) {
try {
await profiler.start({
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0',
},
});
} catch(e) {
console.log(`Failed to start profiler: ${e}`);
}
// Wait for 1 second before trying again.
await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 1000));
}
}
startProfiler();
You can still use
@google-cloud/profiler if your application is running
outside of Google Cloud Platform, for example, running locally, on-premise, or
on another cloud provider.
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({
projectId: 'project-id',
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0'
}
});
If you are running your application on a development machine or test
environment where you are using the [
gcloud command line tools][gcloud-sdk],
and are logged using
gcloud beta auth application-default login, you
already have sufficient credentials, and a service account key is not
required.
You can provide credentials via [Application Default Credentials][app-default-credentials]. This is the recommended method.
1. [Create a new JSON service account key][service-account].
2. Copy the key somewhere your application can access it. Be sure not
to expose the key publicly.
3. Set the environment variable `GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS` to
the full path to the key. The profiler will automatically look for
this environment variable.
You may set the
keyFilename or
credentials configuration field to the
full path or contents to the key file, respectively. Setting either of these
fields will override either setting
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS or
logging in using
gcloud.
This is how you would set `keyFilename`:
```js
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({
projectId: 'project-id',
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0'
},
keyFilename: '/path/to/keyfile'
});
```
This is how you would set `credentials`:
```js
await require('@google-cloud/profiler').start({
projectId: 'project-id',
serviceContext: {
service: 'your-service',
version: '1.0.0'
},
credentials: {
client_email: 'email',
private_key: 'private_key'
}
});
```
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Cloud Profiler Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/profiler@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
