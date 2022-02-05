openbase logo
@google-cloud/paginator

by googleapis

A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Pagination, Node.js Google Cloud API

Reviews

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Common Paginator: Node.js Client

release level npm version

A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/paginator

Using the client library

const {paginator} = require('@google-cloud/paginator');
console.log(paginator);

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Streamifysource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Common Paginator Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/paginator@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

