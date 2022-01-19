@google-cloud/opentelemetry-resource-util

OpenTelemetry Operations Exporters for JavaScript

The packages in this repository support all officially supported Node.js versions (10, 12, 14, 16).

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Exporter

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Exporter allows the user to send collected traces to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Trace is a distributed tracing system. It helps gather timing data needed to troubleshoot latency problems in microservice architectures. It manages both the collection and lookup of this data.

Getting Started

This exporter package assumes your application is already instrumented with the OpenTelemetry SDK. Once you are ready to export OpenTelemetry data, you can add this exporter to your application:

npm install --save @google-cloud/opentelemetry-cloud-trace-exporter

Add the exporter to your existing OpenTelemetry tracer provider ( NodeTracerProvider / BasicTracerProvider )

const { TraceExporter } = require ( '@google-cloud/opentelemetry-cloud-trace-exporter' ); const { NodeTracerProvider } = require ( '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node' ); const { BatchSpanProcessor } = require ( '@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base' ); const provider = new NodeTracerProvider(); provider.register(); const exporter = new TraceExporter(); provider.addSpanProcessor( new BatchSpanProcessor(exporter));

See README.md for installation and usage information.

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Propagator

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Propagator allows other services to create spans with the right context.

See README.md for installation and usage information.

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Monitoring Exporter

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Monitoring Exporter allows the user to send collected metrics to Google Cloud Monitoring.

See README.md for installation and usage information.