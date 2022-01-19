openbase logo
@google-cloud/opentelemetry-cloud-trace-propagator

by GoogleCloudPlatform
0.13.0 (see all)

This repository is home to Google Cloud Exporters (Trace and Monitoring) for OpenTelemetry Node.js Project (https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js)

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

OpenTelemetry Operations Exporters for JavaScript

The packages in this repository support all officially supported Node.js versions (10, 12, 14, 16).

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Exporter

npm version

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Exporter allows the user to send collected traces to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Trace is a distributed tracing system. It helps gather timing data needed to troubleshoot latency problems in microservice architectures. It manages both the collection and lookup of this data.

Getting Started

This exporter package assumes your application is already instrumented with the OpenTelemetry SDK. Once you are ready to export OpenTelemetry data, you can add this exporter to your application:

npm install --save @google-cloud/opentelemetry-cloud-trace-exporter

Add the exporter to your existing OpenTelemetry tracer provider (NodeTracerProvider / BasicTracerProvider)

const { TraceExporter } = require('@google-cloud/opentelemetry-cloud-trace-exporter');
const { NodeTracerProvider } = require('@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node');
const { BatchSpanProcessor } = require('@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base');


// Enable OpenTelemetry exporters to export traces to Google Cloud Trace.
// Exporters use Application Default Credentials (ADCs) to authenticate.
// See https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/application-default-credentials
// for more details.

// Use your existing provider
const provider = new NodeTracerProvider();
provider.register();

// Initialize the exporter. When your application is running on Google Cloud,
// you don't need to provide auth credentials or a project id.
const exporter = new TraceExporter();

// Add the exporter to the provider
provider.addSpanProcessor(new BatchSpanProcessor(exporter));

See README.md for installation and usage information.

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Propagator

npm version

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Trace Propagator allows other services to create spans with the right context.

See README.md for installation and usage information.

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Monitoring Exporter

npm version

OpenTelemetry Google Cloud Monitoring Exporter allows the user to send collected metrics to Google Cloud Monitoring.

See README.md for installation and usage information.

