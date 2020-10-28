openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools

by GoogleCloudPlatform
3.3.0 (see all)

A tool used to maintain and test Google GitHub repositories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

status: inactive

This project is no longer actively developed or maintained.

nodejs-repo-tools build status coverage Greenkeeper badge

A tool used to maintain and test repositories in the GoogleCloudPlatform organization.

Table of contents

Installation

Via npm:

  1. npm install -g @google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools
  2. repo-tools --help

Via download (Linux):

  1. curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-linux
  2. mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-linux $HOME/bin/repo-tools
  3. chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools

Via download (Mac):

  1. curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-macos
  2. mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-macos $HOME/bin/repo-tools
  3. chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools

Via download (Windows):

Download link

CLI usage

Usage: repo-tools --help or tools --help

Commands:
  exec                  Run a given command in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools.
  generate <targets..>  Generate the given target(s) in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools.
  test                  Run a test sub-command.
  unify                 (Node.js only) Recursively add sub-directory dependencies to the top-level package.json file.

Options:
  --build-pack, -b  Choices: nodejs, python, ruby. Detected: nodejs. The build pack to use. The tool will attempt to
                    detect which build to use.                                                                  [string]
  --local-path, -l  Current: /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools. Use this option to set the current working
                    directory of the command.                                                                   [string]
  --dry-run         Default: false. Print the actions that would be taken, but don't actually do anything.     [boolean]
  --silent          Default: false. If true, hide the output of shell commands.                                [boolean]
  --help            Show help                                                                                  [boolean]
  --version         Show version number                                                                        [boolean]

For more information, see https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/nodejs-repo-tools

Programmatic usage

  1. Install the tool:

    npm install --save @google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools

  2. Then in your code:

    const tools = require('@google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools');`

Language support

Support for various programming languages is added via [build packs][]. A build pack specifies language-specific config and commands that should be used when performing the various Repo Tools tasks. Repo Tools does its best to infer the build pack it should use, but when running a command to can specify a specific build pack with --build-pack [BUILD_PACK] or -b [BUILD_PACK].

Available build packs

  • global - The default, global configuration for all build packs.
  • nodejs - Build pack for the Node.js programming language.
  • python - Build pack for the Python programming language.
  • ruby - Build pack for the Ruby programming language.

Adding a build pack

A build pack can be added by adding a .js file to the src/build_packs directory. This file should export a JavaScript object. You can see the available options by perusing the existing build packs.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial