This project is no longer actively developed or maintained.

A tool used to maintain and test repositories in the GoogleCloudPlatform organization.

Installation

Via npm :

npm install -g @google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools repo-tools --help

Via download (Linux):

curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-linux mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-linux $HOME/bin/repo-tools chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools

Via download (Mac):

curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-macos mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-macos $HOME/bin/repo-tools chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools

Via download (Windows):

CLI usage

Usage: repo-tools --help or tools --help

Commands: exec Run a given command in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools. generate <targets..> Generate the given target(s) in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools. test Run a test sub-command. unify (Node.js only) Recursively add sub-directory dependencies to the top-level package.json file. Options: --build-pack, -b Choices: nodejs, python, ruby. Detected: nodejs. The build pack to use. The tool will attempt to detect which build to use. [string] --local-path, -l Current: /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools. Use this option to set the current working directory of the command. [string] --dry-run Default: false . Print the actions that would be taken, but don't actually do anything. [boolean] --silent Default: false . If true , hide the output of shell commands. [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean] For more information, see https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/nodejs-repo-tools

Programmatic usage

Install the tool: npm install --save @ google - cloud / nodejs - repo - tools Then in your code: const tools = require ( '@google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools' ); `

Language support

Support for various programming languages is added via [build packs][]. A build pack specifies language-specific config and commands that should be used when performing the various Repo Tools tasks. Repo Tools does its best to infer the build pack it should use, but when running a command to can specify a specific build pack with --build-pack [BUILD_PACK] or -b [BUILD_PACK] .

Available build packs

global - The default, global configuration for all build packs.

nodejs - Build pack for the Node.js programming language.

python - Build pack for the Python programming language.

ruby - Build pack for the Ruby programming language.

Adding a build pack

A build pack can be added by adding a .js file to the src/build_packs directory. This file should export a JavaScript object. You can see the available options by perusing the existing build packs.

