This project is no longer actively developed or maintained.
A tool used to maintain and test repositories in the GoogleCloudPlatform organization.
Table of contents
Via
npm:
npm install -g @google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools
repo-tools --help
Via download (Linux):
curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-linux
mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-linux $HOME/bin/repo-tools
chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools
Via download (Mac):
curl -O https://storage.googleapis.com/cloud-docs-samples/releases/latest/nodejs-repo-tools-macos
mv ./nodejs-repo-tools-macos $HOME/bin/repo-tools
chmod +x $HOME/bin/repo-tools
Via download (Windows):
Usage:
repo-tools --help or
tools --help
Commands:
exec Run a given command in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools.
generate <targets..> Generate the given target(s) in /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools.
test Run a test sub-command.
unify (Node.js only) Recursively add sub-directory dependencies to the top-level package.json file.
Options:
--build-pack, -b Choices: nodejs, python, ruby. Detected: nodejs. The build pack to use. The tool will attempt to
detect which build to use. [string]
--local-path, -l Current: /Users/jdobry/projects/nodejs-repo-tools. Use this option to set the current working
directory of the command. [string]
--dry-run Default: false. Print the actions that would be taken, but don't actually do anything. [boolean]
--silent Default: false. If true, hide the output of shell commands. [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
For more information, see https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/nodejs-repo-tools
Install the tool:
npm install --save @google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools
Then in your code:
const tools = require('@google-cloud/nodejs-repo-tools');`
Support for various programming languages is added via [build packs][]. A build
pack specifies language-specific config and commands that should be used when
performing the various Repo Tools tasks. Repo Tools does its best to infer the
build pack it should use, but when running a command to can specify a specific
build pack with
--build-pack [BUILD_PACK] or
-b [BUILD_PACK].
A build pack can be added by adding a
.js file to the src/build_packs
directory. This file should export a JavaScript object. You can see the
available options by perusing the existing build packs.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE.