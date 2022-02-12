A collection of bots, based on probot, for performing common maintenance tasks across the open-source repos managed by Google on GitHub.
|Name
|Description
|Install
|auto-approve
|Automatically approves and merges PRs matching user-specified configs
|install
|auto-label
|Automatically labels issues and PRs with product, language, or directory based labels
|install
|blunderbuss
|Assigns issues and PRs randomly to a specific list of users
|install
|cherry-pick-bot
|Cherry-pick merged PRs between branches
|install
|conventional-commit-lint
|PR checker that ensures that the commit messages follow conventionalcommits.org style
|install
|do-not-merge
|PR checker that ensures the
do not merge label is not present
|install
|failurechecker
|Check for automation tasks, e.g., releases, that are in a failed state
|install
|flakybot
|Listen on PubSub queue for broken builds, and open corresponding issues
|install
|generated-files-bot
|PR checker to notify if you are modifying generated files
|install
|label-sync
|Synchronize labels across organizations
|install
|license-header-lint
|PR checker that ensures that source files contain valid license headers
|install
|merge-on-green
|Merge a pull-request when all required checks have passed
|install
|policy
|Check repo configuration against known rules
|install
|release-please
|Proposes releases based on semantic version commits
|install
|release-trigger
|Trigger releases jobs
|install
|repo-metadata-lint
|Lint .repo-metadata.json files
|install
|snippet-bot
|Check for mismatched region tags in PRs
|install
|sync-repo-settings
|Synchronize repository settings from a centralized config
|install
|trusted-contribution
|Allows Kokoro CI to trigger for trusted contributors
|install
You need to install node.js version 12 or higher.
To manage multiple Node.js versions, you can use nvm.
In order to forward to your local machine, you can use smee.io. Visit https://smee.io/new and create a proxy for relaying webhooks to your local web-service. After creating the proxy, you'll get the URL of the new proxy.
In the root directory of
repo-automation-bots, run:
npm run proxy -- -u <URL-OF-PROXY>
If it's your first time running your application, you should create a new GitHub application using the probot server:
cd packages/your-bot.
npm start.
Once you've created your application, and installed it on some of your repos, start probot again, setting the following environment variables. Most can be found at github.com/settings/apps/{YOUR_APP}:
APP_ID: the ID, listed near the top,
App ID: 12345
PRIVATE_KEY_PATH: path to App's private key, you can request a new one be
created and downloaded at the bottom of the page.
GITHUB_CLIENT_ID: client ID from the top of the page.
GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET: client secret from the top of the page.
WEBHOOK_SECRET: secret key set in GitHub developer settings. Edit this to a known value in the settings page.
Environment variables set, run:
cd packages/your-bot.
npm start.
To run a bot on a schedule include a file in your bot's folder named
cron whose
content is valid unix -cron format.
This will create a Cloud Scheduler Job which makes requests to your endpoint
at the specified schedule.
npm run release.