This module provides a higher-level layer for working with Stackdriver Logging, compatible with Winston. Simply attach this as a transport to your existing Winston loggers.

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/logging-winston

Using the client library

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const {LoggingWinston} = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-winston' ); const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston(); const logger = winston.createLogger({ level : 'info' , transports : [ new winston.transports.Console(), loggingWinston, ], }); logger.error( 'warp nacelles offline' ); logger.info( 'shields at 99%' );

For a more detailed Stackdriver Logging setup guide, see https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/setup/nodejs.

Creates a Winston logger that streams to Stackdriver Logging

Logs will be written to: "projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/logs/winston_log"

Using as an express middleware

NOTE: this feature is experimental. The API may change in a backwards incompatible way until this is deemed stable. Please provide us feedback so that we can better refine this express integration.

We provide a middleware that can be used in an express application. Apart from being easy to use, this enables some more powerful features of Stackdriver Logging: request bundling. Any application logs emitted on behalf of a specific request will be shown nested inside the request log as you see in this screenshot:

This middleware adds a winston -style log function to the request object. You can use this wherever you have access to the request object ( req in the sample below). All log entries that are made on behalf of a specific request are shown bundled together in the Stackdriver Logging UI.

const lw = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-winston' ); const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const logger = winston.createLogger(); async function main ( ) { const mw = await lw.express.makeMiddleware(logger); const app = express(); app.use(mw); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { req.log.info( 'this is an info log message' ); res.send( 'hello world' ); }); logger.info( 'bonjour' ); app.listen( 8080 , () => { logger.info( 'http server listening on port 8080' ); }); } main();

Error Reporting

Any Error objects you log at severity error or higher can automatically be picked up by Stackdriver Error Reporting if you have specified a serviceContext.service when instantiating a LoggingWinston instance:

const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({ serviceContext : { service : 'my-service' , version : 'my-version' } });

It is an error to specify a serviceContext but not specify serviceContext.service .

Make sure to add logs to your [uncaught exception][uncaught] and [unhandled rejection][unhandled] handlers if you want to see those errors too.

You may also want to see the @google-cloud/error-reporting module which provides direct access to the Error Reporting API.

Formatting Request Logs

NOTE: The express middleware provided by this library handles this automatically for you. These instructions are for there case where you may want to handle this manually.

To format your request logs you can provide a httpRequest property as part of the log metadata you provide to winston. We will treat this as the HttpRequest message and Stackdriver logging will show this as a request log. Example:

winston.info( ` ${req.url} endpoint hit` , { httpRequest : { status : res.statusCode, requestUrl : req.url, requestMethod : req.method, remoteIp : req.connection.remoteAddress, } });

The httpRequest property must be a properly formatted HttpRequest message.

Correlating Logs with Traces

NOTE: The express middleware provided by this library handles this automatically for you. These instructions are for there case where you may want to handle this manually.

If you use [@google-cloud/trace-agent][trace-agent] module, then this module will set the Stackdriver Logging [LogEntry][LogEntry] trace property based on the current trace context when available. That correlation allows you to [view log entries][trace-viewing-log-entries] inline with trace spans in the Stackdriver Trace Viewer. Example:

If you wish to set the LogEntry trace , spanId , and traceSampled properties with custom values, then set Winston metadata properties for 'logging.googleapis.com/trace' , 'logging.googleapis.com/spanId' , 'logging.googleapis.com/trace_sampled' , which is exported by this module as LOGGING_TRACE_KEY , LOGGING_SPAN_KEY , and LOGGING_SAMPLED_KEY respectively. For example:

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const {LoggingWinston} = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-winston' ); winston.info( 'Log entry with custom trace value' , { [LoggingWinston.LOGGING_TRACE_KEY]: 'custom-trace-value' [LoggingWinston.LOGGING_SPAN_KEY]: 'custom-span-value' [LoggingWinston.LOGGING_SAMPLED_KEY]: true });

Specifying default labels in the constructor

You can specify labels when initiating the logger constructor.

const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({ labels : { name : 'some-name' , version : '0.1.0' } }); logger.debug( 'test msg' ); logger.debug( 'test msg' , { labels : { module : 'some-module' } });

The labels will be on the Log Viewer.

Add a prefix to easily identify logs

You can specify a prefix in the constructor, and that prefix will be prepended to all logging messages. This can be helpful, for example, to quickly identify logs from different modules in a project.

const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({ prefix : 'some-module' }); logger.debug( 'test msg' );

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

Sample Source Code Try it Quickstart source code Explicit Auth Setup source code

The Cloud Logging for Winston Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches and features cannot be backported.

Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) . For example, npm install @google-cloud/logging-winston@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md , the samples/README.md , and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json ) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE