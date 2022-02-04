This module provides a higher-level layer for working with Stackdriver Logging, compatible with Winston. Simply attach this as a transport to your existing Winston loggers.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
Table of contents:
npm install @google-cloud/logging-winston
const winston = require('winston');
// Imports the Google Cloud client library for Winston
const {LoggingWinston} = require('@google-cloud/logging-winston');
const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston();
// Create a Winston logger that streams to Stackdriver Logging
// Logs will be written to: "projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/logs/winston_log"
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: 'info',
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
// Add Stackdriver Logging
loggingWinston,
],
});
// Writes some log entries
logger.error('warp nacelles offline');
logger.info('shields at 99%');
For a more detailed Stackdriver Logging setup guide, see https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/setup/nodejs.
Creates a Winston logger that streams to Stackdriver Logging
Logs will be written to: "projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/logs/winston_log"
NOTE: this feature is experimental. The API may change in a backwards incompatible way until this is deemed stable. Please provide us feedback so that we can better refine this express integration.
We provide a middleware that can be used in an express application. Apart from being easy to use, this enables some more powerful features of Stackdriver Logging: request bundling. Any application logs emitted on behalf of a specific request will be shown nested inside the request log as you see in this screenshot:
This middleware adds a
winston-style log function to the
request object.
You can use this wherever you have access to the
request object (
req in the
sample below). All log entries that are made on behalf of a specific request are
shown bundled together in the Stackdriver Logging UI.
const lw = require('@google-cloud/logging-winston');
const winston = require('winston');
// Import express module and create an http server.
const express = require('express');
const logger = winston.createLogger();
async function main() {
// Create a middleware that will use the provided logger.
// A Stackdriver Logging transport will be created automatically
// and added onto the provided logger.
const mw = await lw.express.makeMiddleware(logger);
// Alternatively, you can construct a LoggingWinston transport
// yourself and pass it int.
// const transport = new LoggingWinston({...});
// const mw = await lw.express.makeMiddleware(logger, transport);
const app = express();
// Install the logging middleware. This ensures that a Winston-style `log`
// function is available on the `request` object. Attach this as one of the
// earliest middleware to make sure that the log function is available in all
// subsequent middleware and routes.
app.use(mw);
// Setup an http route and a route handler.
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
// `req.log` can be used as a winston style log method. All logs generated
// using `req.log` use the current request context. That is, all logs
// corresponding to a specific request will be bundled in the Stackdriver
// UI.
req.log.info('this is an info log message');
res.send('hello world');
});
// `logger` can be used as a global logger, one not correlated to any specific
// request.
logger.info('bonjour');
// Start listening on the http server.
app.listen(8080, () => {
logger.info('http server listening on port 8080');
});
}
main();
Any
Error objects you log at severity
error or higher can automatically be picked up by Stackdriver Error Reporting if you have specified a
serviceContext.service when instantiating a
LoggingWinston instance:
const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({
serviceContext: {
service: 'my-service', // required to report logged errors
// to the Google Cloud Error Reporting
// console
version: 'my-version'
}
});
It is an error to specify a
serviceContext but not specify
serviceContext.service.
Make sure to add logs to your [uncaught exception][uncaught] and [unhandled rejection][unhandled] handlers if you want to see those errors too.
You may also want to see the @google-cloud/error-reporting module which provides direct access to the Error Reporting API.
NOTE: The express middleware provided by this library handles this automatically for you. These instructions are for there case where you may want to handle this manually.
To format your request logs you can provide a
httpRequest property as part of the log metadata you provide to winston. We will treat this as the
HttpRequest message and Stackdriver logging will show this as a request log. Example:
winston.info(`${req.url} endpoint hit`, {
httpRequest: {
status: res.statusCode,
requestUrl: req.url,
requestMethod: req.method,
remoteIp: req.connection.remoteAddress,
// etc.
}
});
The
httpRequest property must be a properly formatted
HttpRequest message.
NOTE: The express middleware provided by this library handles this automatically for you. These instructions are for there case where you may want to handle this manually.
If you use [@google-cloud/trace-agent][trace-agent] module, then this module will set the Stackdriver Logging [LogEntry][LogEntry]
trace property based on the current trace context when available. That correlation allows you to [view log entries][trace-viewing-log-entries] inline with trace spans in the Stackdriver Trace Viewer. Example:
If you wish to set the LogEntry
trace,
spanId, and
traceSampled properties with custom values, then set Winston metadata properties for
'logging.googleapis.com/trace',
'logging.googleapis.com/spanId',
'logging.googleapis.com/trace_sampled', which is exported by this module as
LOGGING_TRACE_KEY,
LOGGING_SPAN_KEY, and
LOGGING_SAMPLED_KEY respectively. For example:
const winston = require('winston');
const {LoggingWinston} = require('@google-cloud/logging-winston');
// ...
winston.info('Log entry with custom trace value', {
[LoggingWinston.LOGGING_TRACE_KEY]: 'custom-trace-value'
[LoggingWinston.LOGGING_SPAN_KEY]: 'custom-span-value'
[LoggingWinston.LOGGING_SAMPLED_KEY]: true
});
You can specify
labels when initiating the logger constructor.
// Creates a Winston Stackdriver Logging client
const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({
labels: {
name: 'some-name',
version: '0.1.0'
}
});
// Writes some log entries
logger.debug('test msg');
// you can also put some `labels` when calling the logger function
// the `labels` will be merge together
logger.debug('test msg', {
labels: {
module: 'some-module'
}
});
The
labels will be on the Log Viewer.
You can specify a
prefix in the constructor, and that
prefix will be prepended to all logging messages. This can be helpful, for example, to quickly identify logs from different modules in a project.
// Creates a Winston Stackdriver Logging client
const loggingWinston = new LoggingWinston({
prefix: 'some-module'
});
logger.debug('test msg');
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
|Sample
|Source Code
|Try it
|Quickstart
|source code
|Explicit Auth Setup
|source code
The Cloud Logging for Winston Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/logging-winston@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE