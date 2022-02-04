This module provides an easy to use, higher-level layer for working with Cloud Logging, compatible with Bunyan. Simply attach this as a transport to your existing Bunyan loggers.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
npm install @google-cloud/logging-bunyan
const bunyan = require('bunyan');
// Imports the Google Cloud client library for Bunyan
const {LoggingBunyan} = require('@google-cloud/logging-bunyan');
// Creates a Bunyan Cloud Logging client
const loggingBunyan = new LoggingBunyan();
// Create a Bunyan logger that streams to Cloud Logging
// Logs will be written to: "projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/logs/bunyan_log"
const logger = bunyan.createLogger({
// The JSON payload of the log as it appears in Cloud Logging
// will contain "name": "my-service"
name: 'my-service',
streams: [
// Log to the console at 'info' and above
{stream: process.stdout, level: 'info'},
// And log to Cloud Logging, logging at 'info' and above
loggingBunyan.stream('info'),
],
});
// Writes some log entries
logger.error('warp nacelles offline');
logger.info('shields at 99%');
NOTE: this feature is experimental. The API may change in a backwards incompatible way until this is deemed stable. Please provide us feedback so that we can better refine this express integration.
We provide a middleware that can be used in an express application. Apart from being easy to use, this enables some more powerful features of Cloud Logging: request bundling. Any application logs emitted on behalf of a specific request will be shown nested inside the request log as you see in this screenshot:
The middleware adds a
bunyan-style log function to the
request object. You
can use this wherever you have access to the
request object (
req in the
sample below). All log entries that are made on behalf of a specific request are
shown bundled together in the Cloud Logging UI.
const lb = require('@google-cloud/logging-bunyan');
// Import express module and create an http server.
const express = require('express');
async function startServer() {
const {logger, mw} = await lb.express.middleware();
const app = express();
// Install the logging middleware. This ensures that a Bunyan-style `log`
// function is available on the `request` object. Attach this as one of the
// earliest middleware to make sure that log function is available in all the
// subsequent middleware and routes.
app.use(mw);
// Setup an http route and a route handler.
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
// `req.log` can be used as a bunyan style log method. All logs generated
// using `req.log` use the current request context. That is, all logs
// corresponding to a specific request will be bundled in the Cloud UI.
req.log.info('this is an info log message');
res.send('hello world');
});
// `logger` can be used as a global logger, one not correlated to any specific
// request.
logger.info({port: 8080}, 'bonjour');
// Start listening on the http server.
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log('http server listening on port 8080');
});
}
startServer();
Any
Error objects you log at severity
error or higher can automatically be picked up by [Cloud Error Reporting][error-reporting] if you have specified a
serviceContext.service when instantiating a
LoggingBunyan instance:
const loggingBunyan = new LoggingBunyan({
serviceContext: {
service: 'my-service', // required to report logged errors
// to the Google Cloud Error Reporting
// console
version: 'my-version'
}
});
It is an error to specify a
serviceContext but not specify
serviceContext.service.
Make sure to add logs to your [uncaught exception][uncaught] and [unhandled rejection][unhandled] handlers if you want to see those errors too.
You may also want to see the [@google-cloud/error-reporting][@google-cloud/error-reporting] module which provides direct access to the Error Reporting API.
If the bunyan log record contains a label property where all the values are strings, we automatically promote that
property to be the
LogEntry.labels value rather
than being one of the properties in the
payload fields. This makes it easier to filter the logs in the UI using the labels.
logger.info({labels: {someKey: 'some value'}}, 'test log message');
All the label values must be strings for this automatic promotion to work. Otherwise the labels are left in the payload.
To format your request logs you can provide a
httpRequest property on the bunyan metadata you provide along with the log message. We will treat this as the [
HttpRequest][http-request-message] message and Cloud logging will show this as a request log. Example:
logger.info({
httpRequest: {
status: res.statusCode,
requestUrl: req.url,
requestMethod: req.method,
remoteIp: req.connection.remoteAddress,
// etc.
}
}, req.path);
The
httpRequest property must be a properly formatted [
HttpRequest][http-request-message] message. (Note: the linked protobuf documentation shows
snake_case property names, but in JavaScript one needs to provide property names in
camelCase.)
If you use [@google-cloud/trace-agent][trace-agent] module, then this module will set the Cloud Logging [LogEntry][LogEntry]
trace property based on the current trace context when available. That correlation allows you to [view log entries][trace-viewing-log-entries] inline with trace spans in the Cloud Trace Viewer. Example:
If you wish to set the Cloud LogEntry
trace property with a custom value, then write a Bunyan log entry property for
'logging.googleapis.com/trace', which is exported by this module as
LOGGING_TRACE_KEY. For example:
const bunyan = require('bunyan');
// Node 6+
const {LoggingBunyan, LOGGING_TRACE_KEY} = require('@google-cloud/logging-bunyan');
const loggingBunyan = LoggingBunyan();
...
logger.info({
[LOGGING_TRACE_KEY]: 'custom-trace-value'
}, 'Bunyan log entry with custom trace field');
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
|Sample
|Source Code
|Try it
|Express
|source code
|Quickstart
|source code
|Explict Auth Setup
|source code
The Cloud Logging for Bunyan Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/logging-bunyan@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE