This module provides an easy to use, higher-level layer for working with Cloud Logging, compatible with Bunyan. Simply attach this as a transport to your existing Bunyan loggers.

Quickstart

Before you begin

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/logging-bunyan

Using the client library

const bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); const {LoggingBunyan} = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-bunyan' ); const loggingBunyan = new LoggingBunyan(); const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'my-service' , streams : [ { stream : process.stdout, level : 'info' }, loggingBunyan.stream( 'info' ), ], }); logger.error( 'warp nacelles offline' ); logger.info( 'shields at 99%' );

Using as an express middleware

NOTE: this feature is experimental. The API may change in a backwards incompatible way until this is deemed stable. Please provide us feedback so that we can better refine this express integration.

We provide a middleware that can be used in an express application. Apart from being easy to use, this enables some more powerful features of Cloud Logging: request bundling. Any application logs emitted on behalf of a specific request will be shown nested inside the request log as you see in this screenshot:

The middleware adds a bunyan -style log function to the request object. You can use this wherever you have access to the request object ( req in the sample below). All log entries that are made on behalf of a specific request are shown bundled together in the Cloud Logging UI.

const lb = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-bunyan' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); async function startServer ( ) { const {logger, mw} = await lb.express.middleware(); const app = express(); app.use(mw); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { req.log.info( 'this is an info log message' ); res.send( 'hello world' ); }); logger.info({ port : 8080 }, 'bonjour' ); app.listen( 8080 , () => { console .log( 'http server listening on port 8080' ); }); } startServer();

Error Reporting

Any Error objects you log at severity error or higher can automatically be picked up by [Cloud Error Reporting][error-reporting] if you have specified a serviceContext.service when instantiating a LoggingBunyan instance:

const loggingBunyan = new LoggingBunyan({ serviceContext : { service : 'my-service' , version : 'my-version' } });

It is an error to specify a serviceContext but not specify serviceContext.service .

Make sure to add logs to your [uncaught exception][uncaught] and [unhandled rejection][unhandled] handlers if you want to see those errors too.

You may also want to see the [@google-cloud/error-reporting][@google-cloud/error-reporting] module which provides direct access to the Error Reporting API.

LogEntry Labels

If the bunyan log record contains a label property where all the values are strings, we automatically promote that property to be the LogEntry.labels value rather than being one of the properties in the payload fields. This makes it easier to filter the logs in the UI using the labels.

logger.info({ labels : { someKey : 'some value' }}, 'test log message' );

All the label values must be strings for this automatic promotion to work. Otherwise the labels are left in the payload.

Formatting Request Logs

To format your request logs you can provide a httpRequest property on the bunyan metadata you provide along with the log message. We will treat this as the [ HttpRequest ][http-request-message] message and Cloud logging will show this as a request log. Example:

logger.info({ httpRequest : { status : res.statusCode, requestUrl : req.url, requestMethod : req.method, remoteIp : req.connection.remoteAddress, } }, req.path);

The httpRequest property must be a properly formatted [ HttpRequest ][http-request-message] message. (Note: the linked protobuf documentation shows snake_case property names, but in JavaScript one needs to provide property names in camelCase .)

Correlating Logs with Traces

If you use [@google-cloud/trace-agent][trace-agent] module, then this module will set the Cloud Logging [LogEntry][LogEntry] trace property based on the current trace context when available. That correlation allows you to [view log entries][trace-viewing-log-entries] inline with trace spans in the Cloud Trace Viewer. Example:

If you wish to set the Cloud LogEntry trace property with a custom value, then write a Bunyan log entry property for 'logging.googleapis.com/trace' , which is exported by this module as LOGGING_TRACE_KEY . For example:

const bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); const {LoggingBunyan, LOGGING_TRACE_KEY} = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-bunyan' ); const loggingBunyan = LoggingBunyan(); ... logger.info({ [LOGGING_TRACE_KEY]: 'custom-trace-value' }, 'Bunyan log entry with custom trace field' );

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

The Cloud Logging for Bunyan Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches and features cannot be backported.

Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) . For example, npm install @google-cloud/logging-bunyan@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

