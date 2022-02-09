Google Cloud Logging allows you to store, search, analyze, monitor, and alert on log data and events from Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.
If you require lightweight dependencies, an experimental, minified version of
this library is available at @google-cloud/logging-min.
Note:
logging-min is experimental, and its feature surface is subject to
change.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
Table of contents:
npm install @google-cloud/logging
// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const {Logging} = require('@google-cloud/logging');
async function quickstart(
projectId = 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', // Your Google Cloud Platform project ID
logName = 'my-log' // The name of the log to write to
) {
// Creates a client
const logging = new Logging({projectId});
// Selects the log to write to
const log = logging.log(logName);
// The data to write to the log
const text = 'Hello, world!';
// The metadata associated with the entry
const metadata = {
resource: {type: 'global'},
// See: https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/reference/v2/rest/v2/LogEntry#logseverity
severity: 'INFO',
};
// Prepares a log entry
const entry = log.entry(metadata, text);
async function writeLog() {
// Writes the log entry
await log.write(entry);
console.log(`Logged: ${text}`);
}
writeLog();
}
High throughput applications should avoid awaiting calls to the logger:
await log.write(logEntry1);
await log.write(logEntry2);
Rather, applications should use a fire and forget approach:
log.write(logEntry1);
log.write(logEntry2);
The
@google-cloud/logging library will handle batching and dispatching
these log lines to the API.
The
LogSync class helps users easily write context-rich structured logs to
stdout or any custom transport. It extracts additional log properties like
trace context from HTTP headers and can be used as an on/off toggle between
writing to the API or to
stdout during local development.
Logs written to
stdout are then picked up, out-of-process, by a Logging
agent in the respective GCP environment. Logging agents can add more
properties to each entry before streaming it to the Logging API.
Read more about Logging agents.
Serverless applications like Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, and App Engine
are highly recommended to use the
LogSync class as async logs may be dropped
due to lack of CPU.
Read more about structured logging.
// Optional: Create and configure a client
const logging = new Logging();
await logging.setProjectId()
await logging.setDetectedResource()
// Create a LogSync transport, defaulting to `process.stdout`
const log = logging.logSync(logname);
const meta = { // optional field overrides here };
const entry = log.entry(meta, 'Your log message');
log.write(entry);
// Syntax sugar for logging at a specific severity
log.alert(entry);
log.warning(entry);
Metadata about Http request is a part of the structured log info that can be captured within each log entry. It can provide a context for the application logs and is used to group multiple log entries under the load balancer request logs. See the sample how to populate the Http request metadata for log entries.
If you already have a "raw" Http
request object you can assign it to
entry.metadata.httpRequest directly. More information about
how the
request is interpreted as raw can be found in the code.
The
Log class provide users the ability to write and delete logs asynchronously. However, there are cases when log entries
cannot be written or deleted and error is thrown - if error is not handled properly, it could crash the application.
One possible way to catch the error is to
await the log write/delete calls and wrap it with
try/catch like in example below:
// Write log entry and and catch any errors
try {
await log.write(entry);
} catch (err) {
console.log('Error is: ' + err);
}
However, awaiting for every
log.write or
log.delete calls may introduce delays which could be avoided by
simply adding a callback like in the example below. This way the log entry can be queued for processing and code
execution will continue without further delays. The callback will be called once the operation is complete:
// Asynchronously write the log entry and handle respone or any errors in provided callback
log.write(entry, err => {
if (err) {
// The log entry was not written.
console.log(err.message);
} else {
console.log('No error in write callback!');
}
});
Adding a callback to every
log.write or
log.delete calls could be a burden, especially if code
handling the error is always the same. For this purpose we introduced an ability to provide a default callback
for
Log class which could be set through
LogOptions passed to
Log constructor as in example below - this
way you can define a global callback once for all
log.write and
log.delete calls and be able to handle errors:
const {Logging} = require('@google-cloud/logging');
const logging = new Logging();
// Create options with default callback to be called on every write/delete response or error
const options = {
defaultWriteDeleteCallback: function (err) {
if (err) {
console.log('Error is: ' + err);
} else {
console.log('No error, all is good!');
}
},
};
const log = logging.log('my-log', options);
See the full sample in
writeLogWithCallback function here.
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Cloud Logging Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/logging@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
