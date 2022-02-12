An open source FaaS (Function as a Service) framework based on Express for writing portable Node.js functions -- brought to you by the Google Cloud Functions team.
The Functions Framework lets you write lightweight functions that run in many different environments, including:
The framework allows you to go from:
/**
* Send "Hello, World!"
* @param req https://expressjs.com/en/api.html#req
* @param res https://expressjs.com/en/api.html#res
*/
exports.helloWorld = (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello, World!');
};
To:
curl http://my-url
# Output: Hello, World!
All without needing to worry about writing an HTTP server or complicated request handling logic.
Watch this video to learn more about the Node Functions Framework.
Add the Functions Framework to your
package.json file using
npm.
npm install @google-cloud/functions-framework
Create an
index.js file with the following contents:
exports.helloWorld = (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello, World');
};
Run the following command:
npx @google-cloud/functions-framework --target=helloWorld
Open http://localhost:8080/ in your browser and see Hello, World.
Create a
package.json file using
npm init:
npm init
Create an
index.js file with the following contents:
exports.helloWorld = (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello, World');
};
Now install the Functions Framework:
npm install @google-cloud/functions-framework
Add a
start script to
package.json, with configuration passed via
command-line arguments:
```js
"scripts": {
"start": "functions-framework --target=helloWorld"
}
```
Use
npm start to start the built-in local development server:
npm start
...
Serving function...
Function: helloWorld
URL: http://localhost:8080/
Send requests to this function using
curl from another terminal window:
curl localhost:8080
# Output: Hello, World
Build a container from your function using the Functions buildpacks:
pack build \
--builder gcr.io/buildpacks/builder:v1 \
--env GOOGLE_FUNCTION_SIGNATURE_TYPE=http \
--env GOOGLE_FUNCTION_TARGET=helloWorld \
my-first-function
Start the built container:
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 my-first-function
# Output: Serving function...
Send requests to this function using
curl from another terminal window:
curl localhost:8080
# Output: Hello, World!
The
Node.js 10 runtime on Google Cloud Functions
is based on the Functions Framework. On Cloud Functions, the Functions Framework
is completely optional: if you don't add it to your
package.json, it will be
installed automatically.
After you've written your function, you can simply deploy it from your local
machine using the
gcloud command-line tool.
Check out the Cloud Functions quickstart.
After you've written your function, added the Functions Framework and updated your
start script in
package.json, deploy it to Cloud Run with
gcloud run deploy. Check out the Cloud Run quickstart for Node.js.
If you want even more control over the environment, you can deploy to Cloud Run for Anthos. With Cloud Run for Anthos, you can run your function on a GKE cluster, which gives you additional control over the environment (including use of GPU-based instances, longer timeouts and more).
Cloud Run and Cloud Run for Anthos both implement the Knative Serving API. The Functions Framework is designed to be compatible with Knative environments. Just build and deploy your container to a Knative environment.
You can configure the Functions Framework using command-line flags or environment variables. If you specify both, the environment variable will be ignored.
|Command-line flag
|Environment variable
|Description
--port
PORT
|The port on which the Functions Framework listens for requests. Default:
8080
--target
FUNCTION_TARGET
|The name of the exported function to be invoked in response to requests. Default:
function
--signature-type
FUNCTION_SIGNATURE_TYPE
|The signature used when writing your function. Controls unmarshalling rules and determines which arguments are used to invoke your function. Default:
http; accepted values:
http or
event or
cloudevent
--source
FUNCTION_SOURCE
|The path to the directory of your function. Default:
cwd (the current working directory)
You can set command-line flags in your
package.json via the
start script.
For example:
"scripts": {
"start": "functions-framework --target=helloWorld"
}
The Functions Framework can unmarshall incoming
Google Cloud Functions event payloads to
data and
context objects.
These will be passed as arguments to your function when it receives a request.
Note that your function must use the
event-style function signature:
exports.helloEvents = (data, context) => {
console.log(data);
console.log(context);
};
To enable automatic unmarshalling, set the function signature type to
event
using a command-line flag or an environment variable. By default, the HTTP
signature will be used and automatic event unmarshalling will be disabled.
For more details on this signature type, check out the Google Cloud Functions documentation on background functions.
The Functions Framework can unmarshall incoming
CloudEvents payloads to a
cloudevent object.
It will be passed as an argument to your function when it receives a request.
Note that your function must use the
cloudevent-style function signature:
const functions = require('@google-cloud/functions-framework');
functions.cloudEvent('helloCloudEvents', (cloudevent) => {
console.log(cloudevent.specversion);
console.log(cloudevent.type);
console.log(cloudevent.source);
console.log(cloudevent.subject);
console.log(cloudevent.id);
console.log(cloudevent.time);
console.log(cloudevent.datacontenttype);
});
To enable the CloudEvent functions, you must list the Functions Framework as a dependency in your
package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"@google-cloud/functions-framework": "~2.0.0-beta.1"
}
}
Learn how to use CloudEvents in this guide.
More advanced guides and docs can be found in the
docs/ folder.
Contributions to this library are welcome and encouraged. See CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to get started.