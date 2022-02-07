This is the Node.js Server SDK for Google Cloud Firestore. Google Cloud Firestore is a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.

This Cloud Firestore Server SDK uses Google’s Cloud Identity and Access Management for authentication and should only be used in trusted environments. Your Cloud Identity credentials allow you bypass all access restrictions and provide read and write access to all data in your Cloud Firestore project.

The Cloud Firestore Server SDKs are designed to manage the full set of data in your Cloud Firestore project and work best with reliable network connectivity. Data operations performed via these SDKs directly access the Cloud Firestore backend and all document reads and writes are optimized for high throughput.

Applications that use Google's Server SDKs should not be used in end-user environments, such as on phones or on publicly hosted websites. If you are developing a Web or Node.js application that accesses Cloud Firestore on behalf of end users, use the firebase Client SDK.

Note: This Cloud Firestore Server SDK does not support Firestore databases created in Datastore mode. To access these databases, use the Datastore SDK.

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/firestore

Using the client library

const {Firestore} = require ( '@google-cloud/firestore' ); const firestore = new Firestore(); async function quickstart ( ) { const document = firestore.doc( 'posts/intro-to-firestore' ); await document .set({ title : 'Welcome to Firestore' , body : 'Hello World' , }); console .log( 'Entered new data into the document' ); await document .update({ body : 'My first Firestore app' , }); console .log( 'Updated an existing document' ); const doc = await document .get(); console .log( 'Read the document' ); await document .delete(); console .log( 'Deleted the document' ); } quickstart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

The Cloud Firestore Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches and features cannot be backported.

Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) . For example, npm install @google-cloud/firestore@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md , the samples/README.md , and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json ) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE