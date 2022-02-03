openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@google-cloud/dns

by googleapis
2.2.3 (see all)

Node.js client for Google Cloud DNS: Reliable, resilient, low-latency DNS serving from Google’s worldwide network.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js DNS API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Cloud DNS: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Cloud DNS Client Library for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Cloud DNS API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/dns

Using the client library

// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const {DNS} = require('@google-cloud/dns');

// Creates a client
const dns = new DNS();

async function quickstart() {
  // Lists all zones in the current project
  const [zones] = await dns.getZones();
  console.log('Zones:');
  zones.forEach(zone => console.log(zone.name));
}
quickstart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
List Zonessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Cloud DNS Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/dns@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gcloudGoogle Cloud Client Library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
dnsimpleThe DNSimple API client for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1K
dre
dreamhostDreamHost API client for Node.js and Browsers
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
480
getdnsNode.js bindings of getdns, a modern asynchronous DNS API.
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
37
cd
chrome-dnsUse the Node `dns` API in Chrome Apps
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial