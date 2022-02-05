The Data Loss Prevention API provides programmatic access to a powerful detection engine for personally identifiable information and other privacy-sensitive data in unstructured data streams.
npm install @google-cloud/dlp
// Instantiates a client
const dlp = new DLP.DlpServiceClient();
// The string to inspect
const string = 'Robert Frost';
// The project ID to run the API call under
// const projectId = 'my-project';
async function quickStart() {
// The minimum likelihood required before returning a match
const minLikelihood = 'LIKELIHOOD_UNSPECIFIED';
// The maximum number of findings to report (0 = server maximum)
const maxFindings = 0;
// The infoTypes of information to match
const infoTypes = [{name: 'PERSON_NAME'}, {name: 'US_STATE'}];
// Whether to include the matching string
const includeQuote = true;
// Construct item to inspect
const item = {value: string};
// Construct request
const request = {
parent: `projects/${projectId}/locations/global`,
inspectConfig: {
infoTypes: infoTypes,
minLikelihood: minLikelihood,
limits: {
maxFindingsPerRequest: maxFindings,
},
includeQuote: includeQuote,
},
item: item,
};
// Run request
const [response] = await dlp.inspectContent(request);
const findings = response.result.findings;
if (findings.length > 0) {
console.log('Findings:');
findings.forEach(finding => {
if (includeQuote) {
console.log(`\tQuote: ${finding.quote}`);
}
console.log(`\tInfo type: ${finding.infoType.name}`);
console.log(`\tLikelihood: ${finding.likelihood}`);
});
} else {
console.log('No findings.');
}
}
quickStart();
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/dlp@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE