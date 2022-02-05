openbase logo
@google-cloud/dlp

by googleapis
3.3.0 (see all)

Node.js client for Google Cloud Data Loss Prevention: Understand and manage sensitive data.

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Cloud Data Loss Prevention: Node.js Client

release level npm version

The Data Loss Prevention API provides programmatic access to a powerful detection engine for personally identifiable information and other privacy-sensitive data in unstructured data streams.

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Cloud Data Loss Prevention API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/dlp

Using the client library


// Instantiates a client
const dlp = new DLP.DlpServiceClient();

// The string to inspect
const string = 'Robert Frost';

// The project ID to run the API call under
// const projectId = 'my-project';

async function quickStart() {
  // The minimum likelihood required before returning a match
  const minLikelihood = 'LIKELIHOOD_UNSPECIFIED';

  // The maximum number of findings to report (0 = server maximum)
  const maxFindings = 0;

  // The infoTypes of information to match
  const infoTypes = [{name: 'PERSON_NAME'}, {name: 'US_STATE'}];

  // Whether to include the matching string
  const includeQuote = true;

  // Construct item to inspect
  const item = {value: string};

  // Construct request
  const request = {
    parent: `projects/${projectId}/locations/global`,
    inspectConfig: {
      infoTypes: infoTypes,
      minLikelihood: minLikelihood,
      limits: {
        maxFindingsPerRequest: maxFindings,
      },
      includeQuote: includeQuote,
    },
    item: item,
  };

  // Run request
  const [response] = await dlp.inspectContent(request);
  const findings = response.result.findings;
  if (findings.length > 0) {
    console.log('Findings:');
    findings.forEach(finding => {
      if (includeQuote) {
        console.log(`\tQuote: ${finding.quote}`);
      }
      console.log(`\tInfo type: ${finding.infoType.name}`);
      console.log(`\tLikelihood: ${finding.likelihood}`);
    });
  } else {
    console.log('No findings.');
  }
}
quickStart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Categorical Risk Analysissource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspect Templatessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Job Triggerssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Deidentify with Date Shiftsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Deidentify with FPEsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Deidentify with Masksource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Deidentify with Replacementsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Delete Inspect Templatessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Delete Jobsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Delete Triggersource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspect Bigquerysource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspect Datastoresource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspect Filesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspect GCS Filesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Inspects stringssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
kAnonymity Analysissource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
kMap Estimation Analysissource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
l Diversity Analysissource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List Inspect Templatessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List jobssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List Triggerssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Metadatasource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Numerical Risk Analysissource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Redact Imagesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Redact Textsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Reidentify with FPEsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Cloud Data Loss Prevention Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/dlp@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

