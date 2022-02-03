openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@google-cloud/datastore

by googleapis
6.6.2 (see all)

Node.js client for Google Cloud Datastore: a highly-scalable NoSQL database for your web and mobile applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.1K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

70

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Google API, Node.js Google Cloud API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Datastore: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Cloud Datastore Client Library for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable the Google Cloud Datastore API.
  3. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/datastore

Using the client library

// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const {Datastore} = require('@google-cloud/datastore');

// Creates a client
const datastore = new Datastore();

async function quickstart() {
  // The kind for the new entity
  const kind = 'Task';

  // The name/ID for the new entity
  const name = 'sampletask1';

  // The Cloud Datastore key for the new entity
  const taskKey = datastore.key([kind, name]);

  // Prepares the new entity
  const task = {
    key: taskKey,
    data: {
      description: 'Buy milk',
    },
  };

  // Saves the entity
  await datastore.save(task);
  console.log(`Saved ${task.key.name}: ${task.data.description}`);
}
quickstart();

Troubleshooting

Emulator returning DEADLINE_EXCEEDED, java.lang.OutOfMemoryError

Reference Issue: #95

When using the emulator, you may experience errors such as "DEADLINE_EXCEEDED" within your application, corresponding to an error in the emulator: "java.lang.OutOfMemoryError". These errors are unique to the emulator environment and will not persist in production.

A workaround is available, provided by @ohmpatel1997 here.

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Conceptssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Errorsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Exportsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Importsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Indexes.getsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Indexes.listsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Add Tasksource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Delete Tasksource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Legacy Samplessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List Taskssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Update Tasksource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Datastore Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/datastore@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

googleapisGoogle's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing Google APIs. Support for authorization and authentication with OAuth 2.0, API Keys and JWT (Service Tokens) is included.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
895K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
41
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
16Performant
@google-cloud/firestoreNode.js client for Google Cloud Firestore: a NoSQL document database built for automatic scaling, high performance, and ease of application development.
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Slow
@google-cloud/storageNode.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
google-auth-library🔑 Google Auth Library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@google-cloud/translateNode.js client for Google Cloud Translate: Dynamically translate text between thousands of language pairs.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial