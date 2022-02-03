Container Analysis API client for Node.js
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
Table of contents:
npm install @google-cloud/containeranalysis
/**
* TODO(developer): Uncomment these variables before running the sample
*/
// const projectId = 'your-project-id', // Your GCP Project ID
// const noteId = 'my-note-id' // Id of the note
// Import the library and create a client
const {ContainerAnalysisClient} = require('@google-cloud/containeranalysis');
const client = new ContainerAnalysisClient();
// Fetch an instance of a Grafeas client:
// see: https://googleapis.dev/nodejs/grafeas/latest
const grafeasClient = client.getGrafeasClient();
// Construct request
// Associate the Note with a metadata type
// https://cloud.google.com/container-registry/docs/container-analysis#supported_metadata_types
// Here, we use the type "vulnerabiltity"
const formattedParent = grafeasClient.projectPath(projectId);
// Creates and returns a new Note
const [note] = await grafeasClient.createNote({
parent: formattedParent,
noteId: noteId,
note: {
vulnerability: {
details: [
{
affectedCpeUri: 'foo.uri',
affectedPackage: 'foo',
minAffectedVersion: {
kind: 'MINIMUM',
},
fixedVersion: {
kind: 'MAXIMUM',
},
},
],
},
},
});
console.log(`Note ${note.name} created.`);
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Google Container Analysis Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/containeranalysis@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
