Google Cloud Datastore Sessions

@google-cloud/connect-datastore is a Google Cloud Datastore session store backed by @google-cloud/datastore.

Note: Cloud Datastore is a persistent, distributed, transactional database. Often, it's more appropriate to choose a different storage solution for sessions such as Memcache or Redis as their designs offer much faster operation in this use case.

Installation

npm install @ google - cloud / connect - datastore

Configuration

You must have a Google Cloud project and credentials.

See gcloud node's documentation on setting up authentication.

Usage Example

const {Datastore} = require ( '@google-cloud/datastore' ); const {DatastoreStore} = require ( '@google-cloud/connect-datastore' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const session = require ( 'express-session' ); const app = express(); app.use(session({ store : new DatastoreStore({ kind : 'express-sessions' , expirationMs : 0 , dataset : new Datastore({ projectId : process.env.GCLOUD_PROJECT, keyFilename : process.env.GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS }) }), secret : 'my-secret' }));

Expiration

If a session is fetched with the delta between the createdAt time and current time greater than expirationMs, the session will not be returned and will instead be destroyed.

Datastore does not support a ttl , and tokens are only deleted if a session is fetched. You will likely want to implement logic to occasionally delete expired sessions.

