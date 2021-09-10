This module has been deprecated.

Common components for Cloud APIs Node.js Client Libraries that require gRPC

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/common-grpc

Using the client library

const common = require ( '@google-cloud/common-grpc' ); console .log(common);

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. The samples' README.md has instructions for running the samples.

Sample Source Code Try it Quickstart source code

The Google Cloud Common gRPC Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE