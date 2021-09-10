openbase logo
@google-cloud/common-grpc

by googleapis
1.0.10 (see all)

🚀🐢 A set of classes and utilities used in Google npm modules.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

This module has been deprecated.

Google Cloud Common gRPC: Node.js Client

npm version codecov

Common components for Cloud APIs Node.js Client Libraries that require gRPC

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/common-grpc

Using the client library

const common = require('@google-cloud/common-grpc');
console.log(common);

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. The samples' README.md has instructions for running the samples.

Sample
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Common gRPC Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

