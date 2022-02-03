Cloud Build API client for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/cloudbuild

Using the client library

async function quickstart ( projectId = 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , // Your Google Cloud Platform project ID triggerId = 'YOUR_TRIGGER_ID' , // UUID for build trigger. branchName = 'BRANCH_TO_BUILD' // Branch to run build against. ) { const {CloudBuildClient} = require ( '@google-cloud/cloudbuild' ); const cb = new CloudBuildClient(); const [resp] = await cb.runBuildTrigger({ projectId, triggerId, source : { projectId, dir : './' , branchName, }, }); console .info( `triggered build for ${triggerId} ` ); const [build] = await resp.promise(); const STATUS_LOOKUP = [ 'UNKNOWN' , 'Queued' , 'Working' , 'Success' , 'Failure' , 'Error' , 'Timeout' , 'Cancelled' , ]; for ( const step of build.steps) { console .info( `step:

\tname: ${step.name}

\tstatus: ${STATUS_LOOKUP[build.status]} ` ); } }

Using TypeScript

@google-cloud/cloudbuild provides TypeScript type definitions.

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

The Cloud Build Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches and features cannot be backported.

Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) . For example, npm install @google-cloud/cloudbuild@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md , the samples/README.md , and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json ) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE