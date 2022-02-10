Agones is a library for hosting, running and scaling dedicated game servers on Kubernetes.

Agones, is derived from the Greek word agōn which roughly translates to “contest”, “competition at games” and “gathering”. (source)

Why does this project exist?

Agones replaces usual bespoke or proprietary cluster management and game server scaling solutions with a Kubernetes cluster that includes the Agones custom Kubernetes Controller and matching Custom Resource Definitions for GameServers, Fleets and more.

With Agones, Kubernetes gets native abilities to create, run, manage and scale dedicated game server processes within Kubernetes clusters using standard Kubernetes tooling and APIs. This model also allows any matchmaker to interact directly with Agones via the Kubernetes API to provision a dedicated game server.

For more details on why this project was written, read the announcement blog post.

Major Features

Define a single GameServer , and/or large game server Fleets within Kubernetes - either through yaml or via the API

, and/or large game server within Kubernetes - either through yaml or via the API Manage GameServer lifecycles - including health checking and connection information.

Fleet Autoscaling capabilities that integrate with Kubernetes' native cluster autoscaling

Autoscaling capabilities that integrate with Kubernetes' native cluster autoscaling Gameserver specific metric exports and dashboards for ops teams

Usage

Documentation can be found on the Agones website.

Get involved

Code of Conduct

Participation in this project comes under the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct

Reporting Security Issues

To report a security issue for this project, please follow the instructions in the Project Security Policy

Development and Contribution

Please read the contributing guide for directions on submitting Pull Requests to Agones, and community membership governance.

See the Developing, Testing and Building Agones documentation for developing, testing and building Agones from source.

The Release Process documentation displays the project's upcoming release calendar and release process.

Agones is in active development - we would love your help in shaping its future!

This all sounds great, but can you explain Docker and/or Kubernetes to me?

Docker

Kubernetes

Licence

Apache 2.0