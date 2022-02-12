openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@google-automations/label-utils

by googleapis
2.0.2 (see all)

A collection of bots, based on probot, for performing common maintenance tasks across the open-source repos managed by Google on GitHub.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

170

GitHub Stars

286

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Repo Automation Bots

A collection of bots, based on probot, for performing common maintenance tasks across the open-source repos managed by Google on GitHub.

Implemented Bots

NameDescriptionInstall
auto-approveAutomatically approves and merges PRs matching user-specified configsinstall
auto-labelAutomatically labels issues and PRs with product, language, or directory based labelsinstall
blunderbussAssigns issues and PRs randomly to a specific list of usersinstall
cherry-pick-botCherry-pick merged PRs between branchesinstall
conventional-commit-lintPR checker that ensures that the commit messages follow conventionalcommits.org styleinstall
do-not-mergePR checker that ensures the do not merge label is not presentinstall
failurecheckerCheck for automation tasks, e.g., releases, that are in a failed stateinstall
flakybotListen on PubSub queue for broken builds, and open corresponding issuesinstall
generated-files-botPR checker to notify if you are modifying generated filesinstall
label-syncSynchronize labels across organizationsinstall
license-header-lintPR checker that ensures that source files contain valid license headersinstall
merge-on-greenMerge a pull-request when all required checks have passedinstall
policyCheck repo configuration against known rulesinstall
release-pleaseProposes releases based on semantic version commitsinstall
release-triggerTrigger releases jobsinstall
repo-metadata-lintLint .repo-metadata.json filesinstall
snippet-botCheck for mismatched region tags in PRsinstall
sync-repo-settingsSynchronize repository settings from a centralized configinstall
trusted-contributionAllows Kokoro CI to trigger for trusted contributorsinstall

Development environment

You need to install node.js version 12 or higher.

To manage multiple Node.js versions, you can use nvm.

Running the app locally

Create a Proxy to Relay Webhooks

In order to forward to your local machine, you can use smee.io. Visit https://smee.io/new and create a proxy for relaying webhooks to your local web-service. After creating the proxy, you'll get the URL of the new proxy.

In the root directory of repo-automation-bots, run:

npm run proxy -- -u <URL-OF-PROXY>

Creating the Development Application

If it's your first time running your application, you should create a new GitHub application using the probot server:

  1. cd packages/your-bot.
  2. npm start.
  3. visit: http://localhost:3000 and install.

Granting the Development Application permissions and events

  1. By default there will be no permissions. Visit https://github.com/settings/installations, click configure, then 'app settings'.
  2. Navigate to Permissions and Events. You likely need 'Repository > Pull Requests' for permissions.
  3. You also will need to subscribe to events (bottom of page). For instance, if your bot responds to PR activity, the 'Events > Pull Request' should be enabled.

Install the bot on a repo

  1. Follow the link to install the app and navigate to 'Install App', if installed on the organization you desire (likely yourself for testing), click the gear.
  2. Under permissions ensure that there aren't pending requests to be approved
  3. Under repository access select only select repositories. Select the repository you wish to test against.

Running Your Application

Once you've created your application, and installed it on some of your repos, start probot again, setting the following environment variables. Most can be found at github.com/settings/apps/{YOUR_APP}:

  • APP_ID: the ID, listed near the top, App ID: 12345
  • PRIVATE_KEY_PATH: path to App's private key, you can request a new one be created and downloaded at the bottom of the page.
    • Alternatively, set the GitHub client ID and secret:
      • GITHUB_CLIENT_ID: client ID from the top of the page.
      • GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET: client secret from the top of the page.
  • WEBHOOK_SECRET: secret key set in GitHub developer settings. Edit this to a known value in the settings page.

Environment variables set, run:

  1. cd packages/your-bot.
  2. npm start.

Running bots on a Cron

To run a bot on a schedule include a file in your bot's folder named cron whose content is valid unix -cron format. This will create a Cloud Scheduler Job which makes requests to your endpoint at the specified schedule.

Publishing Utility Modules

  1. create a token with Wombat Dressing Room.
  2. run npm run release.

Overall Architecture

High Level Architecture

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial