Repo Automation Bots

A collection of bots, based on probot, for performing common maintenance tasks across the open-source repos managed by Google on GitHub.

Implemented Bots

Name Description Install auto-approve Automatically approves and merges PRs matching user-specified configs install auto-label Automatically labels issues and PRs with product, language, or directory based labels install blunderbuss Assigns issues and PRs randomly to a specific list of users install cherry-pick-bot Cherry-pick merged PRs between branches install conventional-commit-lint PR checker that ensures that the commit messages follow conventionalcommits.org style install do-not-merge PR checker that ensures the do not merge label is not present install failurechecker Check for automation tasks, e.g., releases, that are in a failed state install flakybot Listen on PubSub queue for broken builds, and open corresponding issues install generated-files-bot PR checker to notify if you are modifying generated files install label-sync Synchronize labels across organizations install license-header-lint PR checker that ensures that source files contain valid license headers install merge-on-green Merge a pull-request when all required checks have passed install policy Check repo configuration against known rules install release-please Proposes releases based on semantic version commits install release-trigger Trigger releases jobs install repo-metadata-lint Lint .repo-metadata.json files install snippet-bot Check for mismatched region tags in PRs install sync-repo-settings Synchronize repository settings from a centralized config install trusted-contribution Allows Kokoro CI to trigger for trusted contributors install

Development environment

You need to install node.js version 12 or higher.

To manage multiple Node.js versions, you can use nvm.

Running the app locally

Create a Proxy to Relay Webhooks

In order to forward to your local machine, you can use smee.io. Visit https://smee.io/new and create a proxy for relaying webhooks to your local web-service. After creating the proxy, you'll get the URL of the new proxy.

In the root directory of repo-automation-bots , run:

npm run proxy -- -u < URL-OF-PROXY >

Creating the Development Application

If it's your first time running your application, you should create a new GitHub application using the probot server:

cd packages/your-bot . npm start . visit: http://localhost:3000 and install.

Granting the Development Application permissions and events

By default there will be no permissions. Visit https://github.com/settings/installations, click configure, then 'app settings'. Navigate to Permissions and Events. You likely need 'Repository > Pull Requests' for permissions. You also will need to subscribe to events (bottom of page). For instance, if your bot responds to PR activity, the 'Events > Pull Request' should be enabled.

Install the bot on a repo

Follow the link to install the app and navigate to 'Install App', if installed on the organization you desire (likely yourself for testing), click the gear. Under permissions ensure that there aren't pending requests to be approved Under repository access select only select repositories. Select the repository you wish to test against.

Running Your Application

Once you've created your application, and installed it on some of your repos, start probot again, setting the following environment variables. Most can be found at github.com/settings/apps/{YOUR_APP}:

APP_ID : the ID, listed near the top, App ID: 12345

: the ID, listed near the top, PRIVATE_KEY_PATH : path to App's private key, you can request a new one be created and downloaded at the bottom of the page. Alternatively, set the GitHub client ID and secret: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID : client ID from the top of the page. GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET : client secret from the top of the page.

: path to App's private key, you can request a new one be created and downloaded at the bottom of the page. WEBHOOK_SECRET : secret key set in GitHub developer settings. Edit this to a known value in the settings page.

Environment variables set, run:

cd packages/your-bot . npm start .

Running bots on a Cron

To run a bot on a schedule include a file in your bot's folder named cron whose content is valid unix -cron format. This will create a Cloud Scheduler Job which makes requests to your endpoint at the specified schedule.

Publishing Utility Modules

create a token with Wombat Dressing Room. run npm run release .

Overall Architecture