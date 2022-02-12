openbase logo
@goodforonefare/sewing-kit-koa

by Shopify
6.5.0-beta-2 (see all)

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

315

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Quilt

License: MIT Build Status Build Status lerna

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify.

These libraries compose together to help you create performant modern JS apps that you love to develop and test. These packages are developed primarily to be used on top of the stack we like best for our JS apps; Typescript for the flavor, Koa for the server, React for UI, Apollo for data fetching, and Jest for tests. That said, you can mix and match as you like.

⚠️ Over the past few years, this repo has become a dumping ground for a variety of packages unrelated to the core problems Quilt aims to solve. Before submitting a pull request, please speak with the Admin Web Foundations team on guidance as to whether a package might belong in Quilt.

Usage

The Quilt repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of 72 npm packages and one Ruby gem. Each package/gem has its own README.md and documentation describing usage.

Package Index

PackageVersionDescription
@shopify/addressAddress utilities for formatting addresses
@shopify/address-constsConstants and types relating to @shopify/address
@shopify/address-mocksAddress mocks for @shopify/address
@shopify/admin-graphql-api-utilitiesA set of utilities to use when consuming Shopify’s admin GraphQL API
@shopify/ast-utilitiesUtilities for working with Abstract Syntax Trees (ASTs)
@shopify/asyncPrimitives for loading parts of an application asynchronously
@shopify/browserUtilities for extracting browser information from user-agents
@shopify/csrf-token-fetcherJavaScript utility function to fetch the CSRF token required to make requests to a Rails server
@shopify/css-utilitiesA set of CSS styling-related utilities
@shopify/datesLightweight date operations library
@shopify/decoratorsA set of decorators to aid your JavaScript journey
@shopify/function-enhancersA set of helpers to enhance functions
graphql-config-utilitiesCommon utilities for graphql-config
graphql-fixturesUtilities for generating fixture objects from GraphQL documents.
graphql-mini-transformsTransformers for importing .graphql files in various build tools.
@shopify/graphql-persistedApollo and Koa integrations for persisted GraphQL queries.
@shopify/graphql-testingUtilities to create mock GraphQL factories
graphql-tool-utilitiesCommon utilities for GraphQL developer tools
graphql-typedA more strongly typed version of GraphQL's DocumentNode.
graphql-typescript-definitionsGenerate TypeScript definition files from .graphql documents
graphql-validate-fixturesValidates JSON fixtures for GraphQL responses against the associated operations and schema
@shopify/i18nGeneric i18n-related utilities
@shopify/jest-dom-mocksJest mocking utilities for working with the DOM
@shopify/jest-koa-mocksUtilities to easily stub Koa context and cookies
@shopify/koa-liveness-pingA package for creating liveness ping middleware for use with Koa
@shopify/koa-metricsAims to provide standard middleware and instrumentation tooling for metrics in Koa
@shopify/koa-performanceCreating middleware that sends performance-related data through StatsD
@shopify/koa-shopify-graphql-proxyA wrapper around koa-better-http-proxy which allows easy proxying of GraphQL requests from an embedded Shopify app
@shopify/koa-shopify-webhooksReceive webhooks from Shopify with ease
@shopify/loggerOpinionated logger for production-scale applications
@shopify/mime-typesMIME type consistency
@shopify/networkCommon values related to dealing with the network
@shopify/performancePrimitives for collecting browser performance metrics
@shopify/polyfillsBlessed polyfills for web platform features
@shopify/predicatesA set of common JavaScript predicates
@shopify/react-app-bridge-universal-providerA self-serializing/deserializing app-bridge-react provider that works for isomorphic applications
@shopify/react-asyncTools for creating powerful, asynchronously-loaded React components
@shopify/react-bugsnagAn opinionated wrapper for Bugsnag's React plugin
@shopify/react-composeCleanly compose multiple component enhancers together with minimal fuss
@shopify/react-cookieCookies in React for the server and client
@shopify/react-csrfShare CSRF tokens throughout a React application
@shopify/react-csrf-universal-providerA self-serializing/deserializing CSRF token provider that works for isomorphic applications
@shopify/react-effectA component and set of utilities for performing effects within a universal React app
@shopify/react-formManage React forms tersely and safely-typed with no magic using React hooks
@shopify/react-form-stateManage React forms tersely and type-safely with no magic
@shopify/react-google-analyticsAllows React apps to easily embed Google Analytics scripts
@shopify/react-graphqlTools for creating type-safe and asynchronous GraphQL components for React
@shopify/react-graphql-universal-providerA self-serializing/deserializing GraphQL provider that works for isomorphic applications
@shopify/react-hooksA collection of primitive React hooks
@shopify/react-htmlA component to render your React app with no static HTML
@shopify/react-hydrateUtilities for hydrating server-rendered React apps
@shopify/react-i18ni18n utilities for React handling translations, formatting, and more
@shopify/react-i18n-universal-providerA self-serializing/deserializing i18n provider that works for isomorphic applications
@shopify/react-idleUtilities for working with idle callbacks in React
@shopify/react-import-remoteAsynchronous script loading for React
@shopify/react-intersection-observerA React wrapper around the Intersection Observer API
@shopify/react-networkA collection of components that allow you to set common HTTP headers from within your React application
@shopify/react-performancePrimitives to measure your React application's performance using @shopify/performance
@shopify/react-routerA universal router for React
@shopify/react-serverUtilities for React server-side rendering
@shopify/react-shortcutsDeclaratively and efficiently match shortcut combinations in your React application
@shopify/react-testingA library for testing React components according to our conventions
@shopify/react-tracking-pixelAllows React apps to easily embed tracking pixel iframes
@shopify/react-universal-providerFactory function and utilities to create self-serializing/deserializing providers that work for isomorphic applications
@shopify/react-web-workerA hook for using web workers in React applications
@shopify/semaphoreCounting semaphore
@shopify/sewing-kit-koaEasily access Sewing Kit assets from a Koa server
@shopify/statsdAn opinionated StatsD client for Shopify Node.js servers and other StatsD utilities
@shopify/storybook-a11y-testTest storybook pages with axe and puppeteer
@shopify/useful-typesA few handy TypeScript types
@shopify/web-workerTools for making web workers fun to use
@shopify/with-envA utility for executing code under a specific NODE_ENV

Gem Index

GemVersionDescription
quilt_railsA turn-key solution for integrating server-rendered React into your Rails app using Quilt libraries.

Want to contribute?

Check out our Contributing Guide

Questions?

For Shopifolk, you can reach out to us in Slack in the #help-admin-web-foundations channel. For external inquiries, we welcome bug reports, enhancements, and feature requests via GitHub issues.

License

MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.

Shopify

