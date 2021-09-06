GoodData.UI React components

A React-based JavaScript library for building data-driven applications

Getting started

Usage

With yarn installed, go to your project directory and run

$ yarn add /react-components

If you prefer npm run

$ npm install --save /react-components

The public API is exposed via global index.js . Except for the styles, do not import any other file directly because they are not intended to be part of the public API.

Contributing

We welcome any contribution in form of issues or pull requests.

Install Node.js (node 12.16.1, npm v6.13.4) and Yarn (1.22.4).

Install dependencies:

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

These commands may come in handy while developing:

command description yarn install --pure-lockfile first step yarn dev build react-components to /dist in watch mode yarn test run all unit tests yarn prettier-write format the source code to match the valid codestyle yarn validate validate codestyle yarn storybook run storybook from /stories on http://localhost:9001 yarn build-storybook build storybook to /dist-storybook yarn test-storybook run storybook and screenshot tests yarn examples run Live Examples dev-server from /examples on https://localhost:8999 yarn examples-build build Live Examples to /examples/dist yarn examples-server serve built Live Examples - see /examples/server/src yarn examples-testcafe run testcafe tests against localhost:8999

Deploy to heroku.com

When you deploy this repo to heroku, it serves GoodData.UI Live Examples. Relevant tasks are in Procfile and package.json .

heroku login heroku create <your-app-name> heroku config: set DOMAIN_ADMIN_USERNAME=x@gooddata.com DOMAIN_ADMIN_PASSWORD=xy PROJECT_ID_TO_ASSIGN=xms7ga4tf3g3nzucd8380o2bev8oeknp git push heroku HEAD:master heroku open

Enable Geo Chart for Storybook and Live Examples

Geo chart uses Mapbox to render map which requires a Mapbox access token.

Register an account and create Mapbox access token at guide

Store the created token at .env :

echo -e "EXAMPLE_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token" >> .env echo -e "STORYBOOK_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token" >> .env

Run Live Examples Locally

To run GoodData.UI Live Examples locally:

git clone <this-repository> cd <repository-folder> yarn install --pure-lockfile yarn examples

Then open https://localhost:8999 and login using Live Examples account (you can create one here).

Run Storybook locally

Run storybook with token stored in .env for more secure

yarn storybook

Or run storybook with token env param exposed to cli (not suggested)

STORYBOOK_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token yarn storybook

Apply either above way to yarn build-storybook or yarn test-storybook

Source code formatting

The source code in the repository is formatted by Prettier. The format of the code is validated by our Continuous Integration server and is one of the requirements of successful merge.

Prettier is supported by every major IDE. You can find the list of supported editors and how to configure them here.

In the case, when your editor is not supported or you don't want to setup the integration, you can run the yarn prettier-write command to reformat the code before commit.

Changelog

Supported versions

We encourage you to always use the latest available version of GoodData.UI to make the user experience with integrating GoodData.UI as smooth and secure as possible and to ensure that GoodData.UI always uses the latest features of the GoodData platform.

For more information, see Supported Versions.

Please follow the installation instructions in the gooddata-ui-sdk repository to update to the latest version.

License

(C) 2007-2020 GoodData Corporation

This project is dual licensed:

The ATTRIBUTION-NONCOMMERCIAL 4.0 INTERNATIONAL (CC BY-NC 4.0) is used for purpose of the trial experience and evaluation of GoodData.UI library.

The GOODDATA GOODDATA.UI LIBRARY END USER LICENSE AGREEMENT is used for GoodData customers.

For more information, please see LICENSE.