A React-based JavaScript library for building data-driven applications
With yarn installed, go to your project directory and run
$ yarn add @gooddata/react-components
If you prefer npm run
$ npm install --save @gooddata/react-components
The public API is exposed via global
index.js. Except for the styles, do not import any other file directly
because they are not intended to be part of the public API.
We welcome any contribution in form of issues or pull requests.
Install Node.js (node 12.16.1, npm v6.13.4) and Yarn (1.22.4).
Install dependencies:
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
These commands may come in handy while developing:
|command
|description
yarn install --pure-lockfile
|first step
yarn dev
|build react-components to
/dist in watch mode
yarn test
|run all unit tests
yarn prettier-write
|format the source code to match the valid codestyle
yarn validate
|validate codestyle
yarn storybook
|run storybook from
/stories on http://localhost:9001
yarn build-storybook
|build storybook to
/dist-storybook
yarn test-storybook
|run storybook and screenshot tests
yarn examples
|run Live Examples dev-server from
/examples on https://localhost:8999
yarn examples-build
|build Live Examples to
/examples/dist
yarn examples-server
|serve built Live Examples - see
/examples/server/src
yarn examples-testcafe
|run testcafe tests against
localhost:8999
When you deploy this repo to heroku, it serves GoodData.UI Live Examples.
Relevant tasks are in
Procfile and
package.json.
# run in the project directory
heroku login
heroku create <your-app-name>
heroku config:set DOMAIN_ADMIN_USERNAME=x@gooddata.com DOMAIN_ADMIN_PASSWORD=xy PROJECT_ID_TO_ASSIGN=xms7ga4tf3g3nzucd8380o2bev8oeknp
git push heroku HEAD:master
heroku open
Geo chart uses Mapbox to render map which requires a Mapbox access token.
.env:
echo -e "EXAMPLE_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token" >> .env # only need to run once
echo -e "STORYBOOK_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token" >> .env # only need to run once
To run GoodData.UI Live Examples locally:
git clone <this-repository>
cd <repository-folder>
yarn install --pure-lockfile
yarn examples
Then open https://localhost:8999 and login using Live Examples account (you can create one here).
.env for more secure
yarn storybook
STORYBOOK_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=token yarn storybook
yarn build-storybook or
yarn test-storybook
The source code in the repository is formatted by Prettier. The format of the code is validated by our Continuous Integration server and is one of the requirements of successful merge.
Prettier is supported by every major IDE. You can find the list of supported editors and how to configure them here.
In the case, when your editor is not supported or you don't want to setup the integration, you can run the
yarn prettier-write command to reformat the code before commit.
We encourage you to always use the latest available version of GoodData.UI to make the user experience with integrating GoodData.UI as smooth and secure as possible and to ensure that GoodData.UI always uses the latest features of the GoodData platform.
For more information, see Supported Versions.
Please follow the installation instructions in the gooddata-ui-sdk repository to update to the latest version.
(C) 2007-2020 GoodData Corporation
This project is dual licensed:
For more information, please see LICENSE.
Honestly, if you're showing GoodData data to your users, you will probably have to use these components but they are such a pain to work with and poorly documented that I would try to avoid this library.