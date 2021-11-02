Thin javascript abstraction over the GoodData REST API
1) go to your project directory and add the package: \
→ with yarn:
yarn add @gooddata/gooddata-js \
→ with npm:
npm install --save @gooddata/gooddata-js
:heavy_exclamation_mark: **WARNING: npm package renamed from `gooddata` to `@gooddata/gooddata-js`** :heavy_exclamation_mark:
2) import the package's default export: \
→ in transpiled browser app with ES6 modules syntax:
import { factory } from '@gooddata/gooddata-js'; \
→ in node.js with CommonJS syntax:
const factory = require('@gooddata/gooddata-js').factory;
4) call the API:
```js
var gooddata = factory({ domain: 'secure.gooddata.com' });
gooddata.user.login('john.doe@example.com', 'your-secret-password')
.then((response) => console.log('Login OK', response))
.catch((apiError) => console.error('Login failed', apiError, "\n\n", apiError.responseBody));
```
5) Please note that CORS could prevent the request. Refer to your options in GoodData.UI documentation, ie. setup local proxy or ask the GoodData platform for allowing a specific domain.
You have two options:
gooddata.js or
gooddata.min.js from the latest release
git clone https://github.com/gooddata/gooddata-js.git
cd gooddata-js
git checkout v6.0.0 # choose a version, or omit this line to use unstable code from `master` branch
yarn install --pure-lockfile
yarn build
# get gooddata.js and gooddata.min.js from /dist folder
Then you can import the library file and global variable
gooddata contains all exported members:
<script type="text/javascript" src="gooddata.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var sdk = gooddata.factory({ domain: 'secure.gooddata.com' });
sdk.user.login('john.doe@example.com', 'your-secret-password')
</script>
We welcome any contribution in form of issues or pull requests.
Install Node.js (node 12.16.1, npm v6.13.4) and Yarn 1.22.4.
These commands may come in handy while developing:
|command
|description
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
|first step
yarn dev
|build gooddata-js to
/dist in watch mode
yarn test
|run unit tests in watch mode
yarn validate
|validate codestyle (tslint)
yarn build
|build commonjs
/lib and bundle files to
/dist
grunt yuidoc:compile
|build yui docs to
/docs
Do not forget to update CHANGELOG.md when contributing.
❗ Only for internal gooddata developers ❗
Package publishing is done via Jenkins Job:
https://checklist.intgdc.com/job/client-libs/job/gooddata-js-release/
To publish API documentation sdk.gooddata.com/gooddata-js/api you have to prompt following commands:
|command
|description
|1.
yarn build
|2.
grunt bump-gh-pages
|Publishes documentation
