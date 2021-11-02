GoodData JS SDK

Thin javascript abstraction over the GoodData REST API

Getting started

For rich visualizations, please use the GoodData.UI : GoodData.UI Documentation GoodData.UI React components repository the Execute component for custom visualizations

: gooddata-js serves for specific background tasks, but it could be used for small applications both in the browser and in the node.js environment.

Usage

Using as a npm package

1) go to your project directory and add the package: \ → with yarn: yarn add @gooddata/gooddata-js \ → with npm: npm install --save @gooddata/gooddata-js

2) import the package's default export: \ → in transpiled browser app with ES6 modules syntax: import { factory } from '@gooddata/gooddata-js'; \ → in node.js with CommonJS syntax: const factory = require('@gooddata/gooddata-js').factory;

4) call the API:

```js
var gooddata = factory({ domain: 'secure.gooddata.com' });
gooddata.user.login('john.doe@example.com', 'your-secret-password')
  .then((response) => console.log('Login OK', response))
  .catch((apiError) => console.error('Login failed', apiError, apiError.responseBody));
```



", apiError.responseBody)); ```

5) Please note that CORS could prevent the request. Refer to your options in GoodData.UI documentation, ie. setup local proxy or ask the GoodData platform for allowing a specific domain.

Using as a standalone library

You have two options:

download gooddata.js or gooddata.min.js from the latest release

or from the latest release build on your own: git clone https://github.com/gooddata/gooddata-js.git cd gooddata-js git checkout v6.0.0 yarn install --pure-lockfile yarn build

Then you can import the library file and global variable gooddata contains all exported members:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "gooddata.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var sdk = gooddata.factory({ domain: 'secure.gooddata.com' }); sdk.user.login( 'john.doe@example.com' , 'your-secret-password' ) </ script >

Contributing ☕

We welcome any contribution in form of issues or pull requests.

Install Node.js (node 12.16.1, npm v6.13.4) and Yarn 1.22.4.

These commands may come in handy while developing:

command description yarn install --frozen-lockfile first step yarn dev build gooddata-js to /dist in watch mode yarn test run unit tests in watch mode yarn validate validate codestyle (tslint) yarn build build commonjs /lib and bundle files to /dist grunt yuidoc:compile build yui docs to /docs

Do not forget to update CHANGELOG.md when contributing.

Publishing

❗ Only for internal gooddata developers ❗

NPM package publishing

Package publishing is done via Jenkins Job:

https://checklist.intgdc.com/job/client-libs/job/gooddata-js-release/

SDK API documentation publishing

To publish API documentation sdk.gooddata.com/gooddata-js/api you have to prompt following commands:

command description 1. yarn build 2. grunt bump-gh-pages Publishes documentation

(C) 2007-2021 GoodData Corporation

For more information, please see LICENSE