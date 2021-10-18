🚡 Gondel

Gondel is a tiny (2kb) non-intrusive library to help you modularize your code.

It does not ship with a rendering engine to be a perfect fit for most client side rendering engines (e.g. React or Angular) and server side rendering engines (e.g. Java or PHP)

Installation

npm i @gondel/core

Hello World

This button will listen to all click events events coming from all elements with data-g-name="Button" and will show an alert message.

HTML

< button data-g-name = "Button" > Click me </ button > < button data-g-name = "Button" > Or click me </ button >

JS

import {Component, EventListener, GondelBaseComponent} from '@gondel/core' ; @Component( 'Button' ) export class Button extends GondelBaseComponent { @EventListener( 'click' ) _handleChange(event) { alert( 'Hello World' ) } }

Hello World Example

Module format

Gondel follows the rollup recommendations which includes on the one hand ESM for bundle size optimisations and on the other hand a UMD version to be compatible with every former javascript bundling/concatenation strategy.

Gondel is fully typed and exports optional typescript declaration files for typescript projects.

Plugins

Playground

https://codesandbox.io/s/github/merkle-open/gondel/tree/master/examples/hello-world

Examples

Contributing to Gondel

All contributions are welcome: use-cases, documentation, code, patches, bug reports, feature requests, etc.

The following commands will get you started to work locally:

npm install npm run build

Running tests:

npm run test :watch

Thanks to all who have contributed (emoji key) so far:

License

MIT license