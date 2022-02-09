A collection of Badass modules and utilities to help you level up your NestJS application.
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-common
|Common types, mixins
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-discovery
DiscoveryModule for finding providers, controllers and method handlers from your NestJS app that have certain metadata
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-rabbitmq
|A NestJS native module for RabbitMQ that supports both RPC and Publish/Subscribe messaging patterns
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-modules
|A Dynamic Module helper. Useful for configuring once and importing anywhere else
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-hasura
|Super charged Hasura Event Handlers and other utilities for seamlessly integrating Hasura with NestJS
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-graphql-request
|Dependency Injection for GraphQLClient. Make type safe requests to third party GQL APIs
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-webhooks
|Middlewares and helpers for processing webhooks
|changelog
@golevelup/nestjs-stripe
|Stripe client and webhook processing
|changelog
Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.
