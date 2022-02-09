openbase logo
@golevelup/nestjs-rabbitmq

by golevelup
1.18.1 (see all)

A collection of badass modules and utilities to help you level up your NestJS applications 🚀

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.5K

GitHub Stars

873

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A collection of Badass modules and utilities to help you level up your NestJS application.

PackageDescriptionVersionChangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-commonCommon types, mixinsversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-discoveryDiscoveryModule for finding providers, controllers and method handlers from your NestJS app that have certain metadataversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-rabbitmqA NestJS native module for RabbitMQ that supports both RPC and Publish/Subscribe messaging patternsversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-modulesA Dynamic Module helper. Useful for configuring once and importing anywhere elseversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-hasuraSuper charged Hasura Event Handlers and other utilities for seamlessly integrating Hasura with NestJSversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-graphql-requestDependency Injection for GraphQLClient. Make type safe requests to third party GQL APIsversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-webhooksMiddlewares and helpers for processing webhooksversionchangelog
@golevelup/nestjs-stripeStripe client and webhook processingversionchangelog

Contribute

Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.

License

MIT License

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jesse Carter
💻 🤔 🐛 📖 👀
Amir Zuker
💻
Jay McDoniel
💻 📖 🤔
Rodrigo
💻 📖 🐛 🤔 👀
Arjen van der Have
💻
Jérémy Levilain
💻 🤔
Sebastian Alex
💻

Emilien Escalle
📖
Nonpawit Teerachetmongkol
💻
GlenCoco
💻
Andrii Abramov
📖
Abdallah Hemedah
📖
Ashish Vaid
💻
Ben Bangert
💻

ChrisBates
💻
Gavin Ray
💻
Joseph Lally
💻
Robert Pallas
💻
Priyash Patil
📖
Tom Dickson
📖
timoklingenhoefer
💻

Philipp
📖
Dmitry Zarva
💻
Harsh Pathak
📖
Jannis Schreiber
💻
Nelson Bwogora
📖
zerobig
💻
Orim Dominic Adah
📖

Stanislas
📖
Tom Lakesman
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

