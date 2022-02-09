A collection of Badass modules and utilities to help you level up your NestJS application.

Package Description Version Changelog @golevelup/nestjs-common Common types, mixins changelog @golevelup/nestjs-discovery DiscoveryModule for finding providers, controllers and method handlers from your NestJS app that have certain metadata changelog @golevelup/nestjs-rabbitmq A NestJS native module for RabbitMQ that supports both RPC and Publish/Subscribe messaging patterns changelog @golevelup/nestjs-modules A Dynamic Module helper. Useful for configuring once and importing anywhere else changelog @golevelup/nestjs-hasura Super charged Hasura Event Handlers and other utilities for seamlessly integrating Hasura with NestJS changelog @golevelup/nestjs-graphql-request Dependency Injection for GraphQLClient. Make type safe requests to third party GQL APIs changelog @golevelup/nestjs-webhooks Middlewares and helpers for processing webhooks changelog @golevelup/nestjs-stripe Stripe client and webhook processing changelog

