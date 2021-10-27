openbase logo
rsv

@golden-unicorn/react-swipeable-views

by Olivier Tassinari
0.13.4 (see all)

A React component for swipeable views. ❄️

Readme

react-swipeable-views

A React component for swipeable views.

PackageVersionDownloadSize (kB gzipped)
react-swipeable-viewsnpm versionnpm downloads5.08
react-swipeable-views-utilsnpm versionnpm downloads3.52
react-swipeable-views-nativenpm versionnpm downloads?

Build Status Dependencies DevDependencies Donate TypeScript definitions on DefinitelyTyped Coverage Status

Documentation

Get started

Component API

More

Installation

Browser

npm install --save react-swipeable-views

Native (experimental)

npm install --save react-swipeable-views-native

The problem solved

Check out the demos from a mobile device (real or emulated). It's tiny (<10 kB gzipped), it quickly renders the first slide, then lazy-loads the others.

Simple example

usage

Browser

import React from 'react';
import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views';

const styles = {
  slide: {
    padding: 15,
    minHeight: 100,
    color: '#fff',
  },
  slide1: {
    background: '#FEA900',
  },
  slide2: {
    background: '#B3DC4A',
  },
  slide3: {
    background: '#6AC0FF',
  },
};

const MyComponent = () => (
  <SwipeableViews>
    <div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide1)}>
      slide n°1
    </div>
    <div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide2)}>
      slide n°2
    </div>
    <div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide3)}>
      slide n°3
    </div>
  </SwipeableViews>
);

export default MyComponent;

Native (experimental)

react-native support is experimental and I have no plan pushing it forward. I start to think that lower level abstraction to share the implementation between the platforms are more appropriate. We have two different implementations of the react-swipeable-views API.

import React from 'react';
import {
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';

import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views-native';
// There is another version using the scroll component instead of animated.
// I'm unsure which one give the best UX. Please give us some feedback.
// import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views-native/lib/SwipeableViews.scroll';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  slideContainer: {
    height: 100,
  },
  slide: {
    padding: 15,
    height: 100,
  },
  slide1: {
    backgroundColor: '#FEA900',
  },
  slide2: {
    backgroundColor: '#B3DC4A',
  },
  slide3: {
    backgroundColor: '#6AC0FF',
  },
  text: {
    color: '#fff',
    fontSize: 16,
  },
});

const MyComponent = () => (
  <SwipeableViews style={styles.slideContainer}>
    <View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide1]}>
      <Text style={styles.text}>
        slide n°1
      </Text>
    </View>
    <View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide2]}>
      <Text style={styles.text}>
        slide n°2
      </Text>
    </View>
    <View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide3]}>
      <Text style={styles.text}>
        slide n°3
      </Text>
    </View>
  </SwipeableViews>
);

export default MyComponent;

Who's using react-swipeable-views?

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

