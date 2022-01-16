WalletKit is a React library that allows a Solana dApp to display a modal for connecting wallets.
It is intended to be used with use-solana.
To add a wallet, please add it to use-solana.
use-solana supports wallet adapters from the official Solana wallet adapter library, so it may be as easy as adding a wallet to an array.
yarn add @gokiprotocol/walletkit
Check out the example app to understand how to use this library.
yarn lerna version --force-publish --no-git-tag-version
# This is important for updating yarn.lock!
yarn install
git tag vx.x.x
git push origin HEAD
git push origin vx.x.x
GPL v3