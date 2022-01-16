openbase logo
@gokiprotocol/walletkit

by GokiProtocol
1.5.1 (see all)

🔑 Wallet connector for Solana dApps.

Readme

walletkit 🔑

NPM License

Banner

WalletKit is a React library that allows a Solana dApp to display a modal for connecting wallets.

It is intended to be used with use-solana.

Developing

Adding a Wallet

To add a wallet, please add it to use-solana.

use-solana supports wallet adapters from the official Solana wallet adapter library, so it may be as easy as adding a wallet to an array.

Installation

yarn add @gokiprotocol/walletkit

Usage

Check out the example app to understand how to use this library.

Publishing

yarn lerna version --force-publish --no-git-tag-version

# This is important for updating yarn.lock!
yarn install

git tag vx.x.x
git push origin HEAD
git push origin vx.x.x

License

GPL v3

