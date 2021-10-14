Redis cache store for node-cache-manager.
node-cache-manager-redis?
This is a completely different version than the earlier node-cache-manager-redis. This package does not use
redis-pool which is unnecessary and not actively maintained.
This package aims to provide the most simple wrapper possible by just passing the configuration to the underlying
node_redis package.
npm install cache-manager-redis-store --save
or
yarn add cache-manager-redis-store
See examples below on how to implement the Redis cache store.
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis-store');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({
store: redisStore,
host: 'localhost', // default value
port: 6379, // default value
auth_pass: 'XXXXX',
db: 0,
ttl: 600
});
// listen for redis connection error event
var redisClient = redisCache.store.getClient();
redisClient.on('error', (error) => {
// handle error here
console.log(error);
});
var ttl = 5;
redisCache.set('foo', 'bar', { ttl: ttl }, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
redisCache.get('foo', (err, result) => {
console.log(result);
// >> 'bar'
redisCache.del('foo', (err) => {
});
});
});
function getUser(id, cb) {
setTimeout(() => {
console.log("Returning user from slow database.");
cb(null, { id: id, name: 'Bob' });
}, 100);
}
var userId = 123;
var key = `user_${userId}`;
// Note: ttl is optional in wrap()
redisCache.wrap(key, (cb) => {
getUser(userId, cb);
}, { ttl: ttl }, (err, user) => {
console.log(user);
// Second time fetches user from redisCache
redisCache
.wrap(key, () => getUser(userId))
.then(console.log)
.catch(err => {
// handle error
});
});
var cacheManager = require('cache-manager');
var redisStore = require('cache-manager-redis-store');
var redisCache = cacheManager.caching({ store: redisStore, db: 0, ttl: 600 });
var memoryCache = cacheManager.caching({ store: 'memory', max: 100, ttl: 60 });
var multiCache = cacheManager.multiCaching([memoryCache, redisCache]);
var userId2 = 456;
var key2 = `user_${userId2}`;
// Set value in all caches
multiCache.set('foo2', 'bar2', { ttl: ttl }, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
// Fetches from highest priority cache that has the key
multiCache.get('foo2', (err, result) => {
console.log(result);
// Delete from all caches
multiCache.del('foo2');
});
});
// Note: ttl is optional in wrap
multiCache.wrap(key2, (cb) => {
getUser(userId2, cb);
}, (err, user) => {
console.log(user);
// Second time fetches user from memoryCache, since it's highest priority.
// If the data expires in the memory cache, the next fetch would pull it from
// the 'someOtherCache', and set the data in memory again.
multiCache.wrap(key2, (cb) => {
getUser(userId2, cb);
}, (err, user) => {
console.log(user);
});
});
Want to help improve this package? We take pull requests.
The
node-cache-manager-redis-store is licensed under the MIT license.