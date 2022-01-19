terminus

Adds graceful shutdown and Kubernetes readiness / liveness checks for any HTTP applications.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm i @godaddy/terminus --save

Usage

const http = require ( 'http' ); const { createTerminus } = require ( '@godaddy/terminus' ); function onSignal ( ) { console .log( 'server is starting cleanup' ); return Promise .all([ ]); } function onShutdown ( ) { console .log( 'cleanup finished, server is shutting down' ); } function healthCheck ( { state } ) { return Promise .resolve( ) } const server = http.createServer( ( request, response ) => { response.end( `<html> <body> <h1>Hello, World!</h1> </body> </html>` ); }) const options = { healthChecks : { '/healthcheck' : healthCheck, verbatim : true , __unsafeExposeStackTraces : true }, caseInsensitive, statusOk, statusError, timeout : 1000 , signal, signals, sendFailuresDuringShutdown, beforeShutdown, onSignal, onShutdown, onSendFailureDuringShutdown, logger }; createTerminus(server, options); server.listen(PORT || 3000 );

With custom error messages

const http = require ( 'http' ); const { createTerminus, HealthCheckError } = require ( '@godaddy/terminus' ); createTerminus(server, { healthChecks : { '/healthcheck' : async function ( ) { const errors = [] return Promise .all([ ].map( p => p.catch( ( error ) => { errors.push(error) return undefined }))).then( () => { if (errors.length) { throw new HealthCheckError( 'healthcheck failed' , errors) } }) } } });

With custom headers

const http = require ( "http" ); const express = require ( "express" ); const { createTerminus, HealthCheckError } = require ( '@godaddy/terminus' ); const app = express(); app.get( "/" , (req, res) => { res.send( "ok" ); }); const server = http.createServer(app); function healthCheck ( { state } ) { return Promise .resolve(); } const options = { healthChecks : { "/healthcheck" : healthCheck, verbatim : true , __unsafeExposeStackTraces : true , }, headers : { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "OPTIONS, POST, GET" , }, }; terminus.createTerminus(server, options); server.listen( 3000 );

With express

const http = require ( 'http' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'ok' ); }); const server = http.createServer(app); const options = { }; createTerminus(server, options); server.listen(PORT || 3000 );

With koa

const http = require ( 'http' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); const server = http.createServer(app.callback()); const options = { }; createTerminus(server, options); server.listen(PORT || 3000 );

How to set Terminus up with Kubernetes?

When Kubernetes or a user deletes a Pod, Kubernetes will notify it and wait for gracePeriod seconds before killing it.

During that time window (30 seconds by default), the Pod is in the terminating state and will be removed from any Services by a controller. The Pod itself needs to catch the SIGTERM signal and start failing any readiness probes.

If the ingress controller you use route via the Service, it is not an issue for your case. At the time of this writing, we use the nginx ingress controller which routes traffic directly to the Pods.

During this time, it is possible that load-balancers (like the nginx ingress controller) don't remove the Pods "in time", and when the Pod dies, it kills live connections.

To make sure you don't lose any connections, we recommend delaying the shutdown with the number of milliseconds that's defined by the readiness probe in your deployment configuration. To help with this, terminus exposes an option called beforeShutdown that takes any Promise-returning function.

function beforeShutdown ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout(resolve, 5000 ) }) } createTerminus(server, { beforeShutdown })

Learn more

Limited Windows support