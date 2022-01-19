Adds graceful shutdown and Kubernetes readiness / liveness checks for any HTTP applications.
Install via npm:
npm i @godaddy/terminus --save
const http = require('http');
const { createTerminus } = require('@godaddy/terminus');
function onSignal () {
console.log('server is starting cleanup');
return Promise.all([
// your clean logic, like closing database connections
]);
}
function onShutdown () {
console.log('cleanup finished, server is shutting down');
}
function healthCheck ({ state }) {
// `state.isShuttingDown` (boolean) shows whether the server is shutting down or not
return Promise.resolve(
// optionally include a resolve value to be included as
// info in the health check response
)
}
const server = http.createServer((request, response) => {
response.end(
`<html>
<body>
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
</body>
</html>`
);
})
const options = {
// health check options
healthChecks: {
'/healthcheck': healthCheck, // a function accepting a state and returning a promise indicating service health,
verbatim: true, // [optional = false] use object returned from /healthcheck verbatim in response,
__unsafeExposeStackTraces: true // [optional = false] return stack traces in error response if healthchecks throw errors
},
caseInsensitive, // [optional] whether given health checks routes are case insensitive (defaults to false)
statusOk, // [optional = 200] status to be returned for successful healthchecks
statusError, // [optional = 503] status to be returned for unsuccessful healthchecks
// cleanup options
timeout: 1000, // [optional = 1000] number of milliseconds before forceful exiting
signal, // [optional = 'SIGTERM'] what signal to listen for relative to shutdown
signals, // [optional = []] array of signals to listen for relative to shutdown
sendFailuresDuringShutdown, // [optional = true] whether or not to send failure (503) during shutdown
beforeShutdown, // [optional] called before the HTTP server starts its shutdown
onSignal, // [optional] cleanup function, returning a promise (used to be onSigterm)
onShutdown, // [optional] called right before exiting
onSendFailureDuringShutdown, // [optional] called before sending each 503 during shutdowns
// both
logger // [optional] logger function to be called with errors. Example logger call: ('error happened during shutdown', error). See terminus.js for more details.
};
createTerminus(server, options);
server.listen(PORT || 3000);
const http = require('http');
const { createTerminus, HealthCheckError } = require('@godaddy/terminus');
createTerminus(server, {
healthChecks: {
'/healthcheck': async function () {
const errors = []
return Promise.all([
// all your health checks goes here
].map(p => p.catch((error) => {
// silently collecting all the errors
errors.push(error)
return undefined
}))).then(() => {
if (errors.length) {
throw new HealthCheckError('healthcheck failed', errors)
}
})
}
}
});
const http = require("http");
const express = require("express");
const { createTerminus, HealthCheckError } = require('@godaddy/terminus');
const app = express();
app.get("/", (req, res) => {
res.send("ok");
});
const server = http.createServer(app);
function healthCheck({ state }) {
return Promise.resolve();
}
const options = {
healthChecks: {
"/healthcheck": healthCheck,
verbatim: true,
__unsafeExposeStackTraces: true,
},
headers: {
"Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",
"Access-Control-Allow-Methods": "OPTIONS, POST, GET",
},
};
terminus.createTerminus(server, options);
server.listen(3000);
const http = require('http');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('ok');
});
const server = http.createServer(app);
const options = {
// opts
};
createTerminus(server, options);
server.listen(PORT || 3000);
const http = require('http');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
const server = http.createServer(app.callback());
const options = {
// opts
};
createTerminus(server, options);
server.listen(PORT || 3000);
When Kubernetes or a user deletes a Pod, Kubernetes will notify it and wait for
gracePeriod seconds before killing it.
During that time window (30 seconds by default), the Pod is in the
terminating state and will be removed from any Services by a controller. The Pod itself needs to catch the
SIGTERM signal and start failing any readiness probes.
If the ingress controller you use route via the Service, it is not an issue for your case. At the time of this writing, we use the nginx ingress controller which routes traffic directly to the Pods.
During this time, it is possible that load-balancers (like the nginx ingress controller) don't remove the Pods "in time", and when the Pod dies, it kills live connections.
To make sure you don't lose any connections, we recommend delaying the shutdown with the number of milliseconds that's defined by the readiness probe in your deployment configuration. To help with this, terminus exposes an option called
beforeShutdown that takes any Promise-returning function.
function beforeShutdown () {
// given your readiness probes run every 5 second
// may be worth using a bigger number so you won't
// run into any race conditions
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(resolve, 5000)
})
}
createTerminus(server, {
beforeShutdown
})
Due to inherent platform limitations,
terminus has limited support for Windows.
You can expect
SIGINT to work, as well as
SIGBREAK and to some extent
SIGHUP.
However
SIGTERM will never work on Windows because killing a process in the task manager is unconditional, i.e., there's no way for an application to detect or prevent it.
Here's some relevant documentation from
libuv to learn more about what
SIGINT,
SIGBREAK etc. signify and what's supported on Windows - http://docs.libuv.org/en/v1.x/signal.html.
Also, see https://nodejs.org/api/process.html#process_signal_events.