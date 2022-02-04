openbase logo
@gnosis.pm/safe-core-sdk

by gnosis
1.1.1 (see all)

The Safe Core SDK facilitates the interaction with the Gnosis Safe contracts

Documentation
Readme

Safe Core SDK Monorepo

Software developer tools that facilitate the interaction with the Gnosis Safe contracts and services.

Guides

TitleDescription
Integrating the Safe Core SDKThis guide shows how to use the Safe Core SDK and Safe Service Client.

Packages

PackageReleaseDescription
safe-core-sdkNPM VersionTypeScript library that facilitates the interaction with the Gnosis Safe contracts
safe-core-sdk-typesNPM VersionCommon types extracted from the Safe Core SDK packages
safe-ethers-libNPM VersionEthers.js utilities and Safe contracts types (typechain ethers-v5) used to initialize the Safe Core SDK
safe-web3-libNPM VersionWeb3.js utilities and Safe contracts types (typechain web3-v1) used to initialize the Safe Core SDK
safe-service-clientNPM VersionSafe Transaction Service API client library
safe-ethers-adaptersNPM VersionEthers adapter that facilitates the interaction with the Gnosis Safe Services

