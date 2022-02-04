Software developer tools that facilitate the interaction with the Gnosis Safe contracts and services.
|Title
|Description
|Integrating the Safe Core SDK
|This guide shows how to use the Safe Core SDK and Safe Service Client.
|Package
|Release
|Description
|safe-core-sdk
|TypeScript library that facilitates the interaction with the Gnosis Safe contracts
|safe-core-sdk-types
|Common types extracted from the Safe Core SDK packages
|safe-ethers-lib
|Ethers.js utilities and Safe contracts types (typechain ethers-v5) used to initialize the Safe Core SDK
|safe-web3-lib
|Web3.js utilities and Safe contracts types (typechain web3-v1) used to initialize the Safe Core SDK
|safe-service-client
|Safe Transaction Service API client library
|safe-ethers-adapters
|Ethers adapter that facilitates the interaction with the Gnosis Safe Services