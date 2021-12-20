Gnosis Safe Contracts

⚠️ This branch contains changes that are under development To use the latest audited version make sure to use the correct commit. The tagged versions that are used by the Gnosis Safe team can be found in the releases.

Usage

Install requirements with yarn:

yarn

Run all tests:

yarn build yarn test

Deployments

A collection of the different Safe contract deployments and their addresses can be found in the Safe deployments repository.

To add support for a new network follow the steps of the Deploy section and create a PR in the Safe deployments repository.

Deploy

⚠️ Make sure to use the correct commit when deploying the contracts. Any change (even comments) within the contract files will result in different addresses. The tagged versions that are used by the Gnosis Safe team can be found in the releases.

Current version: The latest release is v1.3.0-libs.0 on the commit 767ef36

This will deploy the contracts deterministically and verify the contracts on etherscan using Solidity 0.7.6 by default.

Preparation:

Set MNEMONIC in .env

in Set INFURA_KEY in .env

yarn deploy-all <network>

This will perform the following steps

yarn build yarn hardhat --network <network> deploy yarn hardhat --network <network> sourcify yarn hardhat --network <network> etherscan-verify yarn hardhat --network <network> local -verify

Custom Networks

It is possible to use the NODE_URL env var to connect to any EVM based network via an RPC endpoint. This connection then can be used with the custom network.

E.g. to deploy the Safe contract suite on that network you would run yarn deploy-all custom .

The resulting addresses should be on all networks the same.

Note: Address will vary if contract code is changed or a different Solidity version is used.

Verify contract

This command will use the deployment artifacts to compile the contracts and compare them to the onchain code

yarn hardhat --network <network> local -verify

This command will upload the contract source to Etherescan

yarn hardhat --network <network> etherscan-verify

Documentation

Audits/ Formal Verification

Security and Liability

All contracts are WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

License

All smart contracts are released under LGPL-3.0