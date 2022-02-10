Developer tools to integrate third-party applications (Safe Apps) with Safe Multisig (https://gnosis-safe.io/app/).
You can find more resources on Safe Apps in the Gnosis Safe Developer Portal.
|Package
|Description
|cra-template-safe-app
|CRA template to quickly bootstrap a Safe app
|safe-apps-react-sdk
|A wrapper of safe-apps-sdk with helpful hooks
|safe-apps-sdk
|JavaScript SDK
|safe-apps-provider
|A generic provider that can be used with common web3 libraries
|safe-apps-onboard
|Blocknative included Safe App support in onboard.js v1.26.0. To use it, add
{ walletName: "gnosis" } to wallet list.
|safe-apps-web3modal
|A wrapper around Web3modal that would automatically connect to the Safe if the app is loaded as a Safe app
|safe-apps-web3-react
|A web-react connector for Safe Apps
You can use any of our production interfaces:
We also made a very simple interface for testing safe apps that can be used on any network: https://dev.gnosis-safe.io/
npm i -g lerna
yarn global add lerna
lerna bootstrap
We will use
build command as an example. Same applies to other commands.
For all packages:
lerna run build
For a specific package:
lerna run --scope @gnosis.pm/safe-apps-sdk build --stream
--stream options enables command output. By default, lerna displays it only in case of an error.
Release process is described in releases.md