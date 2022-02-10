Developer tools to integrate third-party applications (Safe Apps) with Safe Multisig (https://gnosis-safe.io/app/).

You can find more resources on Safe Apps in the Gnosis Safe Developer Portal.

Packages

Package Description cra-template-safe-app CRA template to quickly bootstrap a Safe app safe-apps-react-sdk A wrapper of safe-apps-sdk with helpful hooks safe-apps-sdk JavaScript SDK safe-apps-provider A generic provider that can be used with common web3 libraries safe-apps-onboard Blocknative included Safe App support in onboard.js v1.26.0. To use it, add { walletName: "gnosis" } to wallet list. safe-apps-web3modal A wrapper around Web3modal that would automatically connect to the Safe if the app is loaded as a Safe app safe-apps-web3-react A web-react connector for Safe Apps

Testing your Safe App

You can use any of our production interfaces:

We also made a very simple interface for testing safe apps that can be used on any network: https://dev.gnosis-safe.io/

Setting up development environment

Installing dependencies

npm i -g lerna yarn global add lerna lerna bootstrap

Running commands

We will use build command as an example. Same applies to other commands.

For all packages:

lerna run build

For a specific package:

lerna run --scope @ gnosis . pm / safe - apps - sdk build --stream

--stream options enables command output. By default, lerna displays it only in case of an error.

Release process

Release process is described in releases.md