Collection of smart contracts for the Gnosis prediction market platform (https://www.gnosis.pm). To interact with those contracts have a look at (https://github.com/gnosis/pm-js/).
npm install @gnosis.pm/pm-contracts
async/await, and will automatically run TestRPC in the background):
npm test
TEST_GREP environment variable
TEST_GREP='short selling' npm test
npm run lint
These commands apply to the RPC provider running on port 8545. You may want to have TestRPC running in the background. They are really wrappers around the corresponding Truffle commands.
npm run compile
npm run migrate
npm run networks
Command line options for
truffle can be passed down through NPM by preceding the options list with
--. For example:
npm run networks -- --clean
Network artifacts from running migrations will contain addresses of deployed contracts on the Kovan and Rinkeby testnets.
networks.json and inject it into contract build artifacts. This is done prepublish as well.
npm run injectnetinfo
networks.json.
Be aware that this will clobber
networks.json, so be careful with this command:
npm run extractnetinfo
build/gas-stats.json
npm run measuregasstats
There is a copy version hosted online at https://gnosis-pm-contracts.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
Will install Sphinx and Solidity Domain for Sphinx:
cd docs
pip install -r requirements.txt
make html
All contracts are WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
All smart contracts are released under LGPL v.3.