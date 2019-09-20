Gnosis Prediction Market Contracts

Collection of smart contracts for the Gnosis prediction market platform (https://www.gnosis.pm). To interact with those contracts have a look at (https://github.com/gnosis/pm-js/).

Install

Install requirements with npm:

npm install @gnosis.pm/pm-contracts

Testing and Linting

Run all tests (requires Node version >=7 for async/await , and will automatically run TestRPC in the background):

npm test

Run all tests matching a regexp pattern by setting the TEST_GREP environment variable

TEST_GREP= 'short selling' npm test

Lint the JS

npm run lint

Compile and Deploy

These commands apply to the RPC provider running on port 8545. You may want to have TestRPC running in the background. They are really wrappers around the corresponding Truffle commands.

Compile all contracts to obtain ABI and bytecode:

npm run compile

Migrate all contracts required for the basic framework onto network associated with RPC provider:

npm run migrate

Network Artifacts

Show the deployed addresses of all contracts on all networks:

npm run networks

Command line options for truffle can be passed down through NPM by preceding the options list with -- . For example:

Clean network artifacts:

npm run networks -- --clean

Network artifacts from running migrations will contain addresses of deployed contracts on the Kovan and Rinkeby testnets.

Take network info from networks.json and inject it into contract build artifacts. This is done prepublish as well.

npm run injectnetinfo

Extract all network information into networks.json .

Be aware that this will clobber networks.json , so be careful with this command:

npm run extractnetinfo

Gas Measurements

Log gas measurements into build/gas-stats.json

npm run measuregasstats

Documentation

There is a copy version hosted online at https://gnosis-pm-contracts.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

Locally build docs for readthedocs

Will install Sphinx and Solidity Domain for Sphinx:

cd docs pip install -r requirements.txt make html

Audits

Security Audit: by Alexey Akhunov

Security and Liability

All contracts are WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

License

All smart contracts are released under LGPL v.3.

Contributors