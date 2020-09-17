@gnosis.pm/conditional-tokens-contracts

Conditional Tokens Contracts

Smart contracts for conditional tokens.

→ Online Documentation _

.. _→ Online Documentation: https://docs.gnosis.io/conditionaltokens/

The conditional tokens contracts are deployed at the following addresses:

Mainnet: 0xC59b0e4De5F1248C1140964E0fF287B192407E0C

xDai: 0xCeAfDD6bc0bEF976fdCd1112955828E00543c0Ce

Rinkeby: 0x36bede640D19981A82090519bC1626249984c908

License

All smart contracts are released under the LGPL 3.0 _ license.

Security and Liability