@gnosis.pm/conditional-tokens-contracts

Smart contracts for conditional tokens.
→ Online Documentation_
.. _→ Online Documentation: https://docs.gnosis.io/conditionaltokens/
The conditional tokens contracts are deployed at the following addresses:
0xC59b0e4De5F1248C1140964E0fF287B192407E0C
0xCeAfDD6bc0bEF976fdCd1112955828E00543c0Ce
0x36bede640D19981A82090519bC1626249984c908
All smart contracts are released under the
LGPL 3.0_ license.
Security and Liability
All contracts are **WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY**; *without even* the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
.. _LGPL 3.0: https://www.gnu.org/licenses/lgpl-3.0.en.html