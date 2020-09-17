openbase logo
@gnosis.pm/conditional-tokens-contracts

by gnosis
1.0.3 (see all)

Smart contracts for conditional tokens.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

164

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Conditional Tokens Contracts

.. image:: https://travis-ci.org/gnosis/conditional-tokens-contracts.svg?branch=master :target: https://travis-ci.org/gnosis/conditional-tokens-contracts :alt: Build Status

.. image:: https://badges.greenkeeper.io/gnosis/conditional-tokens-contracts.svg :target: https://greenkeeper.io/ :alt: Greenkeeper badge

→ Online Documentation_

.. _→ Online Documentation: https://docs.gnosis.io/conditionaltokens/

The conditional tokens contracts are deployed at the following addresses:

  • Mainnet: 0xC59b0e4De5F1248C1140964E0fF287B192407E0C
  • xDai: 0xCeAfDD6bc0bEF976fdCd1112955828E00543c0Ce
  • Rinkeby: 0x36bede640D19981A82090519bC1626249984c908

License

All smart contracts are released under the LGPL 3.0_ license.

Security and Liability


All contracts are **WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY**; *without even* the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

.. _LGPL 3.0: https://www.gnu.org/licenses/lgpl-3.0.en.html

