@gltf-transform/functions

by Don McCurdy
1.2.4

glTF 2.0 SDK for JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js.

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

glTF-Transform

glTF 2.0 SDK for JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js.

glTF-Transform supports reading, editing, and writing 3D models in glTF 2.0 format. Unlike 3D modeling tools — which are ideal for artistic changes to geometry, materials, and animation — glTF-Transform provides fast, reproducible, and lossless control of the low-level details in 3D model. The API automatically manages array indices and byte offsets, which would otherwise require careful management when editing files. These traits make it a good choice for bundling, splitting, or optimizing an existing model. It can also be used to apply quick fixes for common issues, to build a model procedurally, or to easily develop custom extensions on top of the glTF format. Because the core SDK is compatible with both Node.js and Web, glTF-Transform may be used to develop offline workflows and web applications alike.

glTF-Transform is modular:

  • @gltf-transform/core: Core SDK, providing an expressive API to read, edit, and write glTF files.
  • @gltf-transform/extensions: Extensions (optional glTF features) for the Core SDK.
  • @gltf-transform/functions: Functions for common glTF modifications, written using the core API.
  • @gltf-transform/cli: CLI to apply functions to glTF files quickly or in batch.

To get started, head over to the documentation.

License

Copyright 2021, MIT License.

Credits

See Credits.

