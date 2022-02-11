Pitsby

Docs generator for AngularJS, React, Vue and Vanilla components.

Installation

$ npm install /pitsby -g

Usage

Setup

Pitsby is based on two types of file:

Configuration File (pitsby.config.js) Responsible for telling Pitsby where the documentation files are and for informing all the assets that should be included in the documentation.

Documentation File (eg. button.doc.js) Used by Pitsby to build the page that contains all the component details.



Build

Since you have set up the pitsby.config.js for your project and, at least, one documentation file, you can easily generate the documentation running:

pitsby build

Once built, you can see the result serving the files just created using http-server or any other lib that you prefer:

$ http- server ./pitsby -p 7000

To keep Pitsby watching the changes that you make on any file listed on pitsby.config.js , run:

$ pitsby build

Go to http://localhost:7000 and see the documentation that has been just created.

If your library generates more than one file, you might want to set an Aggregate Timeout to allow Pitsby to aggregate any other changes made during this time period (milliseconds) into one rebuild:

$ pitsby build --watch --aggregateTimeout=250

Contributions

If you are interested in contributing to this project, refer to the Contributing Steps.