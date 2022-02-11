Docs generator for AngularJS, React, Vue and Vanilla components.
$ npm install @glorious/pitsby -g
Pitsby is based on two types of file:
Since you have set up the
pitsby.config.js for your project and, at least, one documentation file, you can easily generate the documentation running:
$ pitsby build
Once built, you can see the result serving the files just created using http-server or any other lib that you prefer:
$ http-server ./pitsby -p 7000
To keep Pitsby watching the changes that you make on any file listed on
pitsby.config.js, run:
$ pitsby build --watch
Go to
http://localhost:7000 and see the documentation that has been just created.
If your library generates more than one file, you might want to set an Aggregate Timeout to allow Pitsby to aggregate any other changes made during this time period (milliseconds) into one rebuild:
$ pitsby build --watch --aggregateTimeout=250
If you are interested in contributing to this project, refer to the Contributing Steps.