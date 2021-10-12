Glorious Demo

The easiest way to demonstrate your code in action.

Installation

npm install @ glorious / demo --save

Basic Usage

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/@glorious/demo/dist/gdemo.min.css" > < script src = "node_modules/@glorious/demo/dist/gdemo.min.js" > </ script >

Note: If you're not into package management, load it from a third-party CDN provider.

const demo = new GDemo( '#container' ); const code = ` function greet(){ console.log("Hello World!"); } greet(); ` demo .openApp( 'editor' , { minHeight : '350px' , windowTitle : 'demo.js' }) .write(code, { onCompleteDelay : 1500 }) .openApp( 'terminal' , { minHeight : '350px' , promptString : '$' }) .command( 'node ./demo' , { onCompleteDelay : 500 }) .respond( 'Hello World!' ) .command( '' ) .end();

NOTE: Check here to know how to use Prism to get your code highlighted.

API

openApp

Opens or maximizes an open application.

const applicationType = 'terminal' ; const openAppOptions = { minHeight : '350px' , windowTitle : 'bash' , promptString : '~/my-project $' , initialContent : 'Some text' , inanimate : true onCompleteDelay : 1000 } demo.openApp(applicationType, openAppOptions).end();

write

Writes some code in the open Editor application.

const codeSample = ` function sum(a, b) { return a + b; } sum(); ` ; const writeOptions = { onCompleteDelay : 500 } demo.openApp( 'editor' ).write(codeSample, writeOptions).end();

command

Writes some command in the open Terminal application.

const command = 'npm install @glorious/demo --save' ; const promptString = '$' const promptString = '<span class="my-custom-class">$</span>' const commandOptions = { promptString, onCompleteDelay : 500 } demo.openApp( 'terminal' ).command(command, commandOptions).end();

respond

Shows some response on the open Terminal application.

const response = ` + @glorious/demo successfully installed! + v0.1.0 ` ; const response = ` <div><span class="my-custom-class">+</span> @glorious/demo successfully installed!</div> <div><span class="my-custom-class">+</span> v0.6.0</div> ` ; const respondOptions = { onCompleteDelay : 500 } demo.openApp( 'terminal' ).respond(response, respondOptions).end();

end

Indicates the end of the demonstration. The method returns a promise in case you want to perform some action at the end of the demonstration.

demo.openApp( 'terminal' ) .command( 'node demo' ) .respond( 'Hello World!' ) .end() .then( () => { });

IMPORTANT: Do not forget to invoke it at the end of your demo. Otherwise, the demo won't be played.

Contributing

Install Node. Download the "Recommend for Most Users" version. Clone the repo:

git clone git@github.com:glorious-codes/glorious-demo.git

Go to the project directory:

cd glorious-demo

Install the project dependencies:

npm install

Build the project:

npm run build

Tests

Ensure that all code that you have added is covered with unit tests: