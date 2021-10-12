openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@glorious/demo

by glorious-codes
0.11.12 (see all)

The easiest way to demonstrate your code in action.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Glorious Demo

The easiest way to demonstrate your code in action.

CircleCI Coverage Status

Installation

npm install @glorious/demo --save

Basic Usage

<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@glorious/demo/dist/gdemo.min.css">
<script src="node_modules/@glorious/demo/dist/gdemo.min.js"></script>

Note: If you're not into package management, load it from a third-party CDN provider.

// Constructor receives a selector that indicates
// where to inject the demonstration in your page.
const demo = new GDemo('#container');

const code = `
function greet(){
  console.log("Hello World!");
}

greet();
`

demo
  .openApp('editor', {minHeight: '350px', windowTitle: 'demo.js'})
  .write(code, {onCompleteDelay: 1500})
  .openApp('terminal', {minHeight: '350px', promptString: '$'})
  .command('node ./demo', {onCompleteDelay: 500})
  .respond('Hello World!')
  .command('')
  .end();

NOTE: Check here to know how to use Prism to get your code highlighted.

API

openApp

Opens or maximizes an open application.

/*
** @applicationType: String [required]
** @options: Object [optional]
*/

// Possible values are 'editor' or 'terminal'
const applicationType = 'terminal';

const openAppOptions = {
  minHeight: '350px',
  windowTitle: 'bash',
  promptString: '~/my-project $', // for 'terminal' applications only
  initialContent: 'Some text', // for 'editor' applications only
  inanimate: true // Turns off application's window animation
  onCompleteDelay: 1000 // Delay before executing the next method
}

demo.openApp(applicationType, openAppOptions).end();

write

Writes some code in the open Editor application.

/*
** @codeSample: String [required]
** @options: Object [optional]
*/

// Tabs and line breaks will be preserved
const codeSample = `
function sum(a, b) {
  return a + b;
}

sum();
`;

const writeOptions = {
  onCompleteDelay: 500 // Delay before executing the next method
}

demo.openApp('editor').write(codeSample, writeOptions).end();

command

Writes some command in the open Terminal application.

/*
** @command: String [required]
** @options: Object [optional]
*/

const command = 'npm install @glorious/demo --save';

// Redefines prompt string for this and following commands
const promptString = '$'

// Can optionally be an HTML string:
const promptString = '<span class="my-custom-class">$</span>'

const commandOptions = {
  promptString,
  onCompleteDelay: 500 // Delay before executing the next method
}

demo.openApp('terminal').command(command, commandOptions).end();

respond

Shows some response on the open Terminal application.

/*
** @response: String [required]
** @options: Object [optional]
*/

// Line breaks will be preserved
const response = `
+ @glorious/demo successfully installed!
+ v0.1.0
`;

// Can optionally be an HTML string:
const response = `
<div><span class="my-custom-class">+</span> @glorious/demo successfully installed!</div>
<div><span class="my-custom-class">+</span> v0.6.0</div>
`;

const respondOptions = {
  onCompleteDelay: 500 // Delay before executing the next method
}

demo.openApp('terminal').respond(response, respondOptions).end();

end

Indicates the end of the demonstration. The method returns a promise in case you want to perform some action at the end of the demonstration.

demo.openApp('terminal')
    .command('node demo')
    .respond('Hello World!')
    .end()
    .then(() => {
      // Custom code to be performed at the end of the demostration goes here.
    });

IMPORTANT: Do not forget to invoke it at the end of your demo. Otherwise, the demo won't be played.

Contributing

  1. Install Node. Download the "Recommend for Most Users" version.

  2. Clone the repo:

git clone git@github.com:glorious-codes/glorious-demo.git
  1. Go to the project directory:
cd glorious-demo
  1. Install the project dependencies:
npm install
  1. Build the project:
npm run build

Tests

Ensure that all code that you have added is covered with unit tests:

npm run test -- --coverage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial